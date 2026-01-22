KB HOME DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2026 DIVIDEND

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.25 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on February 19, 2026 to stockholders of record on February 5, 2026.

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional homebuying experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

