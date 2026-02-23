KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS THIRD NEW COMMUNITY WITHIN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPASS POINTE MASTER PLAN IN ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA

Equinox at Compass Pointe offers personalized new townhomes with planned community amenities and walking distance to top-rated schools and parks, priced from the low $500,000s.

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Equinox, its newest community within the highly desirable Compass Pointe master plan in Ontario, California. Situated in San Bernardino County, Ontario is an ideal blend of small-town charm, scenic views and a welcoming downtown district where residents and visitors can enjoy an array of cozy cafés, trendy restaurants, eclectic boutiques, artisan studios and social gathering spots. The new townhomes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story townhomes at Equinox at Compass Pointe offer three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will appreciate the planned community amenities, which include a pool, children's playground, picnic areas and parks. Compass Pointe is also walking distance to top-rated schools and adjacent to the future Ontario Grand Park, a planned 340-acre regional park designed as a central hub and family destination.

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Equinox, its newest community within the highly desirable Compass Pointe master plan in Ontario, California.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in the Inland Empire based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers spacious new townhomes within the sought-after Compass Pointe master plan in the charming city of Ontario. The new community features a variety of planned amenities, including a pool, children's playground, picnic areas and parks," said Erick Montano, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "Equinox at Compass Pointe is walking distance to schools and parks, including the planned Ontario Grand Park, where families will enjoy expansive play areas, a farm hub, community barn and 5,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Equinox at Compass Pointe is in an ideal location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is situated at the corner of Haven Avenue and East Parkview Street, providing access to Highway 91, Highway 60, Interstate 15, Interstate 10 and Ontario International Airport as well as major employers in Orange and Los Angeles Counties. Compass Pointe is close to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Ontario and at The Station at Eastvale, Goodman Commerce Center and Eastvale Gateway. The new community is also a short drive to year-round outdoor recreation at Big Bear Lake.

The Equinox sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home