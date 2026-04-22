KB HOME CONTINUES TO SET THE STANDARD IN SUSTAINABILITY, REACHING NEW MILESTONES IN BUILDING HIGH-PERFORMANCE, AFFORDABLE HOMES

Highlights from the 19th annual Sustainability Report include industry-leading number of ENERGY STAR® certified and WaterSense® labeled homes delivered and an average HERS® Index score of 43.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., today shared its progress and performance for 2025 in its 19th annual Sustainability Report. The results reflect the company's continued commitment to embracing sustainability as a core strategy for delivering long-term value. Through its distinctive Built to Order® approach, innovative construction methods and incorporation of efficient building materials, fixtures and features, KB Home delivers high-performance homes that can reduce energy and water costs. The company's strategy demonstrates how sustainability and affordability are mutually reinforcing, and together, provide measurable environmental and financial benefits that can help expand access to homeownership.

KB Home, one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., today shared its progress and performance for 2025 in its 19th annual Sustainability Report.

The 2025 Sustainability Report, the latest in the longest-running publication of its kind in the homebuilding industry, details notable achievements for KB Home, including:

Delivered cumulatively more than 217,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes and over 31,000 WaterSense labeled and Water Smart homes – more than any other homebuilder in the nation. KB homes have helped homeowners save an estimated cumulative $1.3 billion in utility bills since 2000.

Achieved a national average Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index score of 43, one of the lowest among national homebuilders. The HERS score equates to meaningful performance; a KB home built in 2025 is on average 57% more energy efficient than the average resale home. Additionally, a HERS score of 43 is 10% more efficient than the average score of 53 for all U.S. HERS-rated homes built in 2025.

Constructed 3,393 solar-powered new homes.

Led pilots of rigorous wildfire-resilient design standards in California to help protect homeowners, strengthen communities and support potential insurance savings.

"Our approach to delivering personalized, attainable homes designed to lower the total cost of homeownership is especially critical today, as affordability remains top of mind for so many. For more than two decades, KB Home has led with a commitment to sustainability as a core part of how we deliver that value," said Rob McGibney, president and chief executive officer of KB Home. "We've long believed that building more sustainable homes and expanding access to homeownership go hand in hand, and we continue to prove that through our actions and results each year."

In addition to sustainability achievements, the company's focus on leadership, customer satisfaction and high-quality employment practices has garnered top scores and national recognition from trusted organizations:

Newsweek ® 's America's Most Responsible Companies list – 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025; highest-ranked national homebuilder and only one to receive this distinction five years in a row

's America's Most Responsible Companies list – 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025; highest-ranked national homebuilder and only one to receive this distinction five years in a row TIME and Statista's America's Best Midsize Companies list – 2024, 2025; the only homebuilder to make the list every year since its inception

Newsweek's 2025 America's Greenest Companies list; among a select group of U.S. companies that are leading the way in environmental sustainability

USA TODAY's America's Climate Leaders list for the third consecutive year in 2025

One of the top customer-ranked homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys, with the company's highest-ever full-year customer satisfaction score of over 96%, as measured by AvidCX™

For more information on KB Home's sustainability initiatives or to view the full report, visit kbhome.com/sustainability.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Hannah Realiza

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SOURCE KB Home