KB HOME OPENS CANOE CREEK RESERVE: NEW HOMES FROM THE LOW $300Ks IN ST. CLOUD, FLORIDA

New community with a variety of planned amenities near outdoor recreation is now open for tours.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Canoe Creek Reserve, a new-home community in St. Cloud, Florida.

Canoe Creek Reserve at a Glance:

Model home in Canoe Creek community

Price: From the low $300,000s

From the low $300,000s Location: St. Cloud, Florida, at the intersection of Canoe Creek Road and Mildred Bass Road

St. Cloud, Florida, at the intersection of Canoe Creek Road and Mildred Bass Road Home type: One- and two-story single-family floor plans

One- and two-story single-family floor plans Bedrooms/baths: Up to 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths

Up to 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths Community amenities: Pool with cabana and children's playground

Pool with cabana and children's playground School district: The School District of Osceola County

Canoe Creek Reserve is located at the corner of Canoe Creek Road and Mildred Bass Road, providing easy access to US-192, Florida's Turnpike and Narcoossee Road for a quick commute to downtown St. Cloud and the Lake Nona area. Residents will also enjoy the proximity to a variety of outdoor recreation, including Royal St. Cloud Golf Links, St. Cloud Lakefront Park, which features a beach and splash pad, and St. Cloud Civic Center Complex, which offers ball fields, basketball courts, pavilions, playgrounds and a pool.

The homes at Canoe Creek Reserve are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"We are excited to introduce Central Florida homebuyers to beautiful one- and two-story homes in a highly desirable location convenient to a variety of shopping and dining in downtown St. Cloud," said Fred Wyborski, President of KB Home's Orlando division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put the customer in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Canoe Creek Reserve sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home