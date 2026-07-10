KB HOME NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST COMPANIES BY TIME

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list. Presented by TIME and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, the annual ranking recognizes top-performing U.S. companies that define modern business leadership. The full list can be viewed on the TIME website. This latest recognition further cements KB Home's position as an industry leader, adding to its recent honors on TIME's 10 Most Influential Design & Build Companies 2026 list and TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 list.

"Being recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Companies is a testament to the dedication of our team. Because this distinction is based in part on employee evaluations it is especially meaningful that our own team members view KB Home as an exceptional place to work," said Rob McGibney, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. "It also underscores our leadership in sustainable homebuilding and our ongoing pursuit of innovation that benefits both our customers and the environment. Since our founding, we have been driven by a simple but powerful purpose: helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership."

TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list identifies top-performing U.S. companies using a data-driven evaluation across employee satisfaction, financial strength and sustainability transparency.

Employee Satisfaction : Based on 217,000 employee surveys assessing workplace culture, pay, conditions and employer reputation

Based on 217,000 employee surveys assessing workplace culture, pay, conditions and employer reputation Financial Performance : Analysis of revenue growth, profitability and asset performance using multiyear financial data of companies with at least $100M in revenue

Analysis of revenue growth, profitability and asset performance using multiyear financial data of companies with at least $100M in revenue Sustainability : Evaluation of environmental impact, social responsibility and governance practices using standardized metrics

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

FOFor Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home