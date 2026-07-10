KB HOME OPENS GREYHAWK AND SPARROW AT DUTTON MEADOWS IN SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

Two new communities in the heart of Sonoma County, with homes from the mid $600Ks and within walking distance of local schools, are now open for tours.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows, two communities offering personalized homes in Santa Rosa, California.

Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Sparrow at Dutton Meadows in Santa Rosa, California. KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Greyhawk at Dutton Meadows in Santa Rosa, California.

Price: From the mid $600,000s

From the mid $600,000s Location: Santa Rosa, California, on Dutton Meadow just south of Hearn Avenue near U.S. Highway 101

Santa Rosa, California, on Dutton Meadow just south of Hearn Avenue near U.S. Highway 101 Home type: Two-story, single-family detached homes

Two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 3 baths School district: Santa Rosa City Schools

Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows provide convenient access to Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 101, which connect residents to the North Bay's major employment centers and Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport. The communities are situated in the heart of Sonoma County Wine Country and just minutes from many cultural attractions, including the Charles M. Schulz Museum, Children's Museum of Sonoma County and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Homeowners will enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment nearby in downtown Santa Rosa, a walkable area that includes Old Courthouse Square and historic Fourth Street.

The homes at Dutton Meadows are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows, we're bringing two new-home communities to a beautiful Sonoma County setting within walking distance of local schools," said Matt Sauls, President of KB Home's North Bay division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows sales offices and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home