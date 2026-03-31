KB HOME NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S 2026 AMERICA'S MOST CHARITABLE COMPANIES LIST

Company is the highest-ranked national homebuilder in the inaugural ranking.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek®'s 2026 America's Most Charitable Companies list. The company is the highest-ranked national homebuilder in the inaugural ranking. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Charitable Companies," said Rob McGibney, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. "Supporting the communities where we build and live has always been central to who we are. I'm incredibly proud of our employees, whose commitment to service helps to create meaningful impact for families and neighborhoods across the country."

Through KB Home's philanthropic program, KB Cares, employees volunteered more than 5,500 hours at nearly 150 events over the past year, supporting communities where the company operates. These efforts focused on four key areas: shelter, community, sustainability and environment, and construction skills and employment.

KB Home also supports national nonprofit partners that advance housing, community well-being and environmental stewardship. Through these partnerships, the company has helped deliver the following impact to date:

Donated more than 55,000 blankets to homeless shelters nationwide through a partnership with Sackcloth & Ashes

Constructed several mortgage-free homes for veterans through a partnership with Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors

Built thousands of beds for children in need through a partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace ®

Planted over 150,000 trees in national forests through a partnership with the National Forest Foundation's reforestation program

The America's Most Charitable Companies list is based on an in-depth survey of 18,000 U.S. residents to capture external perceptions of companies' philanthropic and charitable activities and how philanthropic engagement is discussed in the public sphere as well as companies' publicly available corporate social responsibility (CSR) reporting and related disclosures to assess philanthropic activities, including metrics such as volunteering and corporate giving. The final list recognizes the top 300 most charitable companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries, including energy, finance, real estate, software and technology.

To learn more about KB Home's philanthropic initiatives, visit kbhome.com/kbcares.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844 or

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home