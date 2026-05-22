KB HOME NAMED TO THE 2026 TIME100 MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES LIST

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to the 2026 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The sixth annual list highlights the top 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world and can be viewed on TIME's website. The company also made TIME's 10 Most Influential Design and Build Companies of 2026 list.

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to the 2026 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list.

KB Home was recognized by TIME for its approach to rethinking what it means to build responsibly. In the last year, the homebuilder opened two communities in California, Dixon Trail and Stone Canyon, the nation's first wildfire-resilient neighborhoods. The new communities were designed to meet the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety®'s (IBHS) highest level of protection against direct flame contact, radiant heat and embers, which helps to meaningfully reduce the likelihood of wildfire spread.

"We are proud to be recognized by TIME as one of its 100 Most Influential Companies," said Rob McGibney, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. "At KB Home, innovation has always been central to our mission, and these Wildfire Prepared Neighborhoods reflect our commitment to creating homes and communities designed to better serve homeowners — both today and in the future."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated key factors, which included impact, innovation, ambition and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses that are helping to chart an essential path forward.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583 or

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home