KB HOME OPENS JADE: NEW HOMES FROM THE LOW $700Ks IN A CONVENIENT EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA LOCATION

New community walking distance to shopping, dining, local schools and Metrolink® station is now open for tours.

EL MONTE, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Jade, a new-home community in a central El Monte location.

Jade at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Jade, a new-home community in a central El Monte location.

Price: From the low $700,000s

From the low $700,000s Location: El Monte, California, on Lake Avenue just north of Karcher Street near Interstate 10

El Monte, California, on Lake Avenue just north of Karcher Street near Interstate 10 Home type: Three-story townhomes

Three-story townhomes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths School district: El Monte City School District

El Monte City School District Amenities: Adjacent to a planned city park

Jade is minutes to Interstate 10, Interstate 605 and Metrolink, providing easy commuter access to downtown Los Angeles and the area's major employment centers. The community is adjacent to Santa Fe Trail Plaza for shopping, dining and entertainment. Jade is also near a variety of local attractions, including Whittier Narrows and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Areas, El Monte Historical Museum, Santa Anita Park and The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

The homes at Jade are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Jade, we're bringing beautiful new three-story townhomes to El Monte, a vibrant city offering an outdoor lifestyle, diverse culinary experiences and rich cultural scene," said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home's Los Angeles and Ventura Counties division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive and transparent pricing. Jade represents a rare opportunity to own a new home at an attractive price point in a central El Monte location."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Jade sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home