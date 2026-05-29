KB HOME OPENS ASHFORD WITHIN PLACER ONE, A SOUGHT-AFTER MASTER PLAN IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA

New community with planned amenities and close to highly ranked schools is now open for tours.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Ashford, a new community within the Placer One master plan in Roseville, California.

Ashford at Placer One at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Ashford, a new community within the Placer One master plan in Roseville, California.

Price: From the $490,000s

From the $490,000s Location: Roseville, California, at the corner of West Sunset Boulevard and Foothills Boulevard

Roseville, California, at the corner of West Sunset Boulevard and Foothills Boulevard Home type: Two-story, single-family detached homes

Two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths School District: Roseville City School District

Roseville City School District Amenities: Planned on-site schools, over 300 acres of parks and trails, barbecues, sports courts and fields, playgrounds, community meeting room, and outdoor lounge and dining area; proposed town center incorporated into the community design to give residents a central place to shop, dine and work; future site of Sacramento State satellite campus

Ashford at Placer One is in an ideal location that provides easy access to Interstate 80, Highway 65, downtown Sacramento and the area's major employers, including Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente® and Amazon. Placer One is close to Thunder Valley Casino Resort™, Westfield Galleria and Fountains at Roseville for premier shopping, dining and entertainment. The new neighborhood is also minutes away from Topgolf® and several popular golf courses.

The homes at Ashford at Placer One are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Ashford, we're bringing beautiful new homes to a sought-after Roseville master plan. Placer One includes a wide variety of planned on-site amenities and is close to highly ranked schools," said Nam Joe, President of KB Home's Sacramento division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Ashford at Placer One sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home