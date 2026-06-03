KB HOME OPENS ELEVON, A SOUGHT-AFTER MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN A DESIRABLE DALLAS-AREA LOCATION

New community with resort-style amenities near local schools and outdoor recreation is now open for tours.

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Elevon, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Lavon, Texas.

Elevon at a Glance:

Model home in Elevon community.

Price: From the mid $200,000s

From the mid $200,000s Location: Lavon, Texas, off Elevon Parkway and State Highway 78

Lavon, Texas, off Elevon Parkway and State Highway 78 Home type: One- and two-story single-family floor plans

One- and two-story single-family floor plans Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths Amenities: Resort-style amenities center with a pool, splash zone, playground, dog park, fishing pond, nature trails and workout stations

Resort-style amenities center with a pool, splash zone, playground, dog park, fishing pond, nature trails and workout stations School district: Community Independent School District

Elevon is located off State Highway 78 and Elevon Parkway and provides easy access to President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 205. The community is convenient to Lavon Lake and Lake Ray Hubbard for fishing, boating and other outdoor recreation and just minutes to local schools, including Dodson Elementary and Community Trails Middle Schools.

The homes at Elevon are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"We are pleased to offer area homebuyers new one- and two-story homes with outstanding community amenities, including a pool, splash zone, walking trails, playgrounds and multiple sports courts," said Ben Clark, President of KB Home's Dallas division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put the customer in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Elevon sales office and model home are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home