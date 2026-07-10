KB HOME OPENS TOBIANO: NEW HOMES FROM THE MID $400Ks IN SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS

New community close to local schools, parks and outdoor recreation is now open for tours.

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Tobiano, a new community offering personalized homes in southwest Las Vegas.

Tobiano at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Tobiano, a new community offering personalized homes in southwest Las Vegas.

Price: From the mid $400,000s

From the mid $400,000s Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, at the corner of South Buffalo Drive and West Agate Avenue just north of Blue Diamond Road and near Interstate 15

Las Vegas, Nevada, at the corner of South Buffalo Drive and West Agate Avenue just north of Blue Diamond Road and near Interstate 15 Home type: Two-story, single-family detached homes

Two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths School districts: Clark County School District

Tobiano provides convenient access to Interstate 15, which connects residents to the area's major employers and Harry Reid International Airport. The community is close to retail shopping and dining and a short drive to Durango Casino & Resort and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to Mountain's Edge Regional Park, which offers paved walking and biking trails, sports courts and fields, exercise stations, children's playgrounds, and picnic and barbecue pavilions. Tobiano is also close to several popular golf courses and hiking and biking at Exploration Peak Park.

The homes at Tobiano are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Tobiano, we're bringing beautiful new homes to a prime southwest Las Vegas location. The new community is close to local schools, parks and outdoor recreation," said Jim McDade, President of KB Home's Las Vegas division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Tobiano sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 50 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home