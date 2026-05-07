KB HOME OPENS MADERA: NEW HOMES FROM THE $170Ks IN NEW CANEY, TEXAS

New community with a variety of planned amenities and near outdoor recreation is now open for tours.

HOUSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Madera, an affordable new-home community offering personalized homes in New Caney, Texas.

Madera at a Glance:

KB Home model home in Madera community.

Price: From the $170,000s

From the $170,000s Location: New Caney, Texas, off Willaby Road and Madera Drive near Grand Parkway

New Caney, Texas, off Willaby Road and Madera Drive near Grand Parkway Home type: One- and two-story single-family floor plans

One- and two-story single-family floor plans Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths Community amenities: Park, playground, splash pad and walking trails

Park, playground, splash pad and walking trails School district: New Caney Independent School District

Madera is located at the corner of Willaby Road and Madera Drive and provides easy access to Highway 69, Highway 99 and Interstate 45 for a quick commute to The Woodlands, downtown Houston, Conroe, Kingwood and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Residents will enjoy the proximity to a variety of outdoor recreation, including Lake Houston Wilderness Park, A.V. 'Bull' Sallas Park and Big Rivers Water Park. The community is also near shopping in The Woodlands, including Market Street and The Woodlands Mall.

The homes at Madera are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Madera, we're bringing beautiful new homes to the Houston area that offer a range of community amenities and are close to a variety of outdoor recreation," said Brett Dietz, President of KB Home's Houston division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Madera sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home