KB HOME OPENS MERIDEN, A NEW MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN A PRIME HENDERSON, NEVADA LOCATION

Five new communities, priced from the mid $300Ks, with planned on-site amenities and walking distance to schools, shopping and dining, are now open for tours.

HENDERSON, Nev., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of five new communities within the Meriden master plan, offering personalized homes in a highly desirable central Henderson location.

Meriden at a Glance:

Model homes in Glades at Meriden

Price: From the mid $300,000s

From the mid $300,000s Location: Henderson, Nevada, at the corner of West Galleria Street and North Stephanie Street near Interstate 11

Henderson, Nevada, at the corner of West Galleria Street and North Stephanie Street near Interstate 11 Home type: Three-story townhomes (Avenues); two-story single-family homes (Glades and Liberty); two-story townhomes (Meadows); three-story single-family homes (Peaks)

Three-story townhomes (Avenues); two-story single-family homes (Glades and Liberty); two-story townhomes (Meadows); three-story single-family homes (Peaks) Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths School district: Clark County School District

Clark County School District Amenities: Planned dog park, exercise park and children's playground as well as paseos and walking paths that fully connect the community

Meriden is in a central location that provides convenient access to Interstates 11 and 215, which connect residents to Las Vegas' major employment centers and the Harry Reid International Airport. The master plan is just minutes from popular attractions, including Cowabunga Bay Waterpark, Ethel M Botanical Cactus Garden, Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, Russell Road Recreation Complex and Sunset Station. Homeowners will also enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment at Galleria at Sunset, Water Street District and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

"KB Home's Meriden master plan is a welcome addition to this area of Henderson, where demand for homeownership is strong," said Michelle Romero, Mayor of Henderson. "The new community will bring high quality housing options, create jobs and support local businesses. It is also an excellent example of how thoughtful residential development can strengthen our community and support long-term growth."

The homes at Meriden are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Meriden, we're introducing a beautiful new master plan with several planned amenities in a prime Henderson location," said Jim McDade, President of KB Home's Las Vegas division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Meriden sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:



Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home