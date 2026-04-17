KB HOME OPENS MOONLIGHT AT LUNA PARK: A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A NEW HOME IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA

New community with resort-style amenities and easy access to top-rated schools and Orange County beaches is now open for tours.

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Moonlight at Luna Park. Located in highly desirable Irvine, California, Moonlight at Luna Park offers a rare opportunity to own a new, personalized home in one of Orange County's most sought-after submarkets, where demand outpaces supply.

Moonlight at Luna Park at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., announces the opening of Moonlight at Luna Park. Located in highly desirable Irvine, California, Moonlight at Luna Park offers a rare opportunity to own a new, personalized home in one of Orange County’s most sought-after submarkets, where demand outpaces supply.

Price: From $1.7 million

From $1.7 million Location: Irvine, California, at the corner of Waterfowl and Saturn near the Interstate 5 and 405 interchange

Irvine, California, at the corner of Waterfowl and Saturn near the Interstate 5 and 405 interchange Home type: Three-story detached homes

Three-story detached homes Bedrooms/baths: 4 bedrooms/4.5 baths

4 bedrooms/4.5 baths School district: Saddleback Valley Unified School District

Saddleback Valley Unified School District Amenities: Resort-style amenities, including pools, clubhouses, playgrounds and sports courts

Resort-style amenities, including pools, clubhouses, playgrounds and sports courts Special features: First-floor junior suites with kitchenettes and full baths

Moonlight at Luna Park provides convenient access to Interstates 5 and 405, which connect residents to downtown Irvine as well as Orange County employment centers. The community is just minutes from popular attractions, including Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena, Great Park Balloon & Carousel, Wild Rivers Waterpark and popular beaches. Homeowners will have access to a host of resort-style amenities that focus on an active, community-driven lifestyle. These include "The Pools," an 8-acre facility that features lap pools, spas, leisure swimming areas, indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, a kitchen, fire pits and stylish poolside cabanas for residents to relax. Additionally, the master plan offers specialized fitness parks, over 100 miles of walking and biking trails, and themed gardens. Moonlight at Luna Park is also just minutes from world-class shopping and dining at Irvine Spectrum Center®.

The homes at Moonlight at Luna Park are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, lofts and first-floor junior suites featuring kitchenettes and full baths. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the on-site KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Moonlight at Luna Park, we're bringing beautiful new homes with access to a wide variety of resort-style amenities to highly desirable Irvine," said Steve Ruffner, Regional General Manager of KB Home's Coastal division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Moonlight at Luna Park sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home