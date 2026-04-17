KB HOME OPENS THE CHARLES: NEW HOMES FROM THE MID $300Ks IN DESIRABLE CALDWELL, IDAHO

New community with planned amenities and walking distance to local schools is now open for tours.

CALDWELL, Idaho, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of The Charles, a new-home community offering personalized homes in highly desirable Caldwell, Idaho.

The Charles at a Glance:

KB Home one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., announces the opening of The Charles, a new-home community offering personalized homes in highly desirable Caldwell, Idaho.

Price: From the mid $300,000s

From the mid $300,000s Location: Caldwell, Idaho, on Lake Avenue just north of Karcher Street near Interstate 84

Caldwell, Idaho, on Lake Avenue just north of Karcher Street near Interstate 84 Home type: One- and two-story single-family homes

One- and two-story single-family homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths

Up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths School district: Vallivue School District

Vallivue School District Amenities: Park, children's playground and walking paths

The Charles provides easy access to Interstate 84, downtown Boise, the area's major employment centers and Boise Airport. The community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Karcher Mall, Indian Creek Plaza and Ford Idaho Center, an outdoor amphitheater that hosts sporting events, concerts and rodeos. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the neighborhood's proximity to Lake Lowell Park, Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge and Lucky Peak State Park, which features boating, fishing, swimming, hiking and biking.

The homes at The Charles are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With The Charles, we're bringing beautiful new homes with planned community amenities to Caldwell," said Aaron Hirschi, Regional General Manager for KB Home. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Charles' sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home