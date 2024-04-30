KBR Awarded $100m Operational Support Contract for UK Ministry of Defence

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it is extending its support to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) with the award of a contract worth more than $100m, with options, to provide unique heavy lift movement services of front-line equipment for the British Army.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide a fleet of Heavy Equipment Transporters (HET), maintainers and operators to enable movement of strategic loads, including the British Army's Challenger 2 tanks.

The Interim Capability Solution (ICS) will be delivered over the next three years, building on KBR's successful 20-year history of HET support. In addition to provision, operation and maintenance of the vehicles, the unique contract includes training and use of Sponsored Army Reservists to support delivery.

Paul Kahn, President, KBR Government Solutions International, said, "KBR is proud to be part of this enduring project, one that allows the UK MOD unique flexibility in providing critical operational support to its troops and allies."

Mike Cooper, Senior Responsible Owner of the Materiel Distribution Land 2025 Programme for the British Army, said, "Placing this contract secures a critical enabling capability for the Army, allowing continued logistic movement of heavy armor and other large equipment for current and future operations and exercises."

KBR is proud of its key role in delivering and supporting UK military capability, working closely with the UK MOD to support, train and provide advanced technology in support of a safer, more secure world.

This award was included in Q1 2024 bookings.

