KBR Showcases Enduring Growth, Confident Outlook at 2024 Investor Event

Expects to Exceed $1.15B Adj. EBITDA1 by 2027

Double digit profit and cash flow growth

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today hosted an Investor Day event at the New York Stock Exchange, the theme for which was "Safe. Secure. Sustainable." Members of KBR's leadership team presented the company's attractive market positioning, differentiated digital and technical offerings, operating disciplines and confident long-term outlook. They also announced KBR's new 2027 financial targets.

"We have continued to outperform in terms of impact and financial results," said KBR President and Chief Executive Officer Stuart Bradie. "Our people, strategic positioning, pipeline and high percentage of work under contract give us confidence that this high level of performance will continue. Additionally, our values, culture and the important work we do are enabling us to attract and retain top talent."

"Together, we are driving toward a business that tips $1.15 billion in Adj. EBITDA1 by 2027, with leading safety and operational performance."

KBR's 2027 long term targets include the following:



2027 Long Term Targets Revenues $11.5B+ Adj. EBITDA1 $1.15B+ Adj. EBITDA margin1 10% - 11% Operating cash flows $700M+ 2024-2027 Cumulative deployable free cash2 ~$2.0B

Targets exclude capital deployment; OCF target reflects 27% effective tax rate and interest rates consistent with 2023A.

Over the last decade, KBR has transformed to be a global, diversified tech leader in strong markets, positioning us for enduring growth.

A replay of the event webcast and accompanying slides are available under "Events & Presentations" at investors.KBR.com.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 35,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, targets, investments, capital deployment, risk profile, program activity, backlog information, returns, capital requirements, future events, future financial performance and future demand expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial measures identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, such non-GAAP financial information should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to the historical financial information of the company, if any, prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adj. EBITDA, Adj. EBITDA Margin and Cumulative Deployable Free Cash

Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules. EBITDA is defined as Net income attributable to KBR, plus Interest expense; Accretion of Convertible Notes debt discounts; Other non-operating expense; Provision for income taxes; and Depreciation and amortization. Adj. EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. Adj. EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adj. EBITDA divided by Revenues. Management believes Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA margin afford investors a view of what management considers KBR's core performance.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of Adj. EBITDA, Adj. EBITDA margin and cumulative deployable free cash to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, capital expenditures, and acquisition-related expenses without unreasonable effort, which could be material to the company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

1 As used throughout this release, Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

2 Cumulative deployable free cash reflects 2024E-2027E cumulative OCF less capital expenditures of 0.5% to 0.75% of annual revenues.

