KBR Awarded $771M in LOGCAP Contract Options to Provide Logistics and Life Support Services to U.S. Army EUCOM and NORTHCOM

HOUSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an estimated $771 million in cost-plus-fixed-fee contract options to continue mission-critical support to the U.S. Army Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and European Command (EUCOM) under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V contract. LOGCAP is an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract with combatant command (COCOM) based task orders. The option period 4 performance is March 2024 to March 2025.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will continue to provide life support, equipment readiness, training and supply chain solutions to the U.S. Army. Currently, KBR supports approximately 20,000 U.S. government personnel across roughly 50 locations in Europe and North America. KBR provides mission-critical solutions that include contingency operations, humanitarian support, facility management, life-cycle asset management and integrated supply chain solutions. Additionally, KBR is providing sustainable energy solutions that enable the reduction of carbon emissions and fuel consumption at multiple locations throughout the COCOMs.

"KBR has spent three decades developing and refining a resilient, global supply chain in support of our LOGCAP work," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions U.S. President. "Our agile staffing solutions and deep domain expertise allow us to consistently deliver mission-critical services to the U.S. Army, and our ability to conduct multi-domain operations means we are prepared for any contingency that arises. KBR provides critical services when the mission can't fail."

In addition, KBR provides LOGCAP support to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and supports military exercises across NORTHCOM and EUCOM. In Europe, KBR currently supports LOGCAP operations in Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Turkey.

