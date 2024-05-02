KBR Secures Support Contract for U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced it has been awarded an estimated $34 million recompete cost-plus-fixed-fee single award IDIQ contract by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) for facility operations, maintenance and security in Washington, D.C. over a five-year period.

Under the terms of the new contract, KBR's scope and services will expand to incorporate staffing the NRL visitor's center and cybersecurity support at multiple NRL campuses to maintain data integrity. KBR will also provide maintenance and sustainment of two controlled areas in Washington, D.C., including retrofitting space for incoming tenants supporting research.

"We are excited to remain a key player in maintaining secure facility operations and cybersecurity services for the NRL in the face of increased threats," said Byron Bright, President, Government Solutions U.S. "KBR's expertise within the physical security and cybersecurity realms is showcased by our ability to hold this contract for the past thirty-five years."

The NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps. KBR's long-term support epitomizes our ability to meet the customer's morphing needs over time.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 35,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future contractual performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.