KBRO Leverages Harmonic's Fiber-on-Demand Solution for Network Upgrades

Leading Taiwan Broadband Operator Drives Fiber Deeper with Harmonic for Multi-Gigabit Broadband Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that KBRO, a leading multiple-system operator in Taiwan, is evolving its next-generation broadband access network with Harmonic's fiber-on-demand solution powered by the industry-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform. The Harmonic PON solution compliments KBRO's DOCSIS high-split network modernization strategy by enabling demand-driven fiber expansion for multi-gigabit broadband service delivery across the operator's footprint. Building on KBRO's successful implementation of Harmonic's cOS platform to converge its fiber and DOCSIS networks, this expansion supports KBRO's vision for a flexible architecture for long-term service evolution.

"We see the future of the broadband market in Taiwan to be defined by fiber-deep innovation and scalable infrastructure," said PK Lee, Vice President of Engineer at KBRO. "Our focus is on providing outstanding broadband experiences to our customers while managing our investments responsibly. Expanding our partnership with Harmonic enables us to deploy fiber where demand is strongest and efficiently deliver next-generation broadband speeds across our network."

Harmonic's fiber-on-demand solution allows KBRO to surgically and quickly activate advanced fiber services directly from existing Harmonic Oyster Remote-PHY nodes. This approach eliminates redundant infrastructure and aligns network expansion directly with revenue opportunities. This strategy also helps KBRO cost-effectively and sustainably upgrade to XGS-PON technology, enabling better-priced multi-gigabit speeds and greatly expanding the operator's network capacity.

"KBRO continues to demonstrate strong leadership in advancing broadband infrastructure in a competitive market," said Jeffrey Glahn, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Harmonic. "At Harmonic, our goal is to provide broadband service providers with a practical path to expand fiber strategically and efficiently. KBRO implementation of Harmonic's fiber-on-demand architecture in the APAC market reinforces our expanding presence in global fiber modernization initiatives. We are proud to support KBRO's continued network evolution and long-term growth."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through nearly 41 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic broadband solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Harmonic Inc.