KCB Bank and UnionPay in a deal to support e-commerce payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KCB Bank Kenya and UnionPay International (UPI) have partnered to enhance e-commerce payment capabilities in Kenya, enabling UnionPay cardholders to transact seamlessly on digital platforms.

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in digital payment capabilities, aimed at enriching the online shopping experience for consumers and merchants across Kenya.

"We are delighted to join hands with UnionPay International to enhance our e-commerce payment solutions. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing secure and efficient digital payment services that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. By integrating UnionPay's robust payment solutions, we are enabling seamless and secure online transactions for UnionPay cardholders," said Jane Isiaho, KCB Bank Kenya Director of Retail Banking.

The collaboration also takes inspiration from the highly successful payment landscape in China, where digital and contactless payment solutions are deeply embedded in everyday transactions. UnionPay brings valuable insights and best practices from this environment to Africa, focusing on scalability, security, and customer-centric innovation.

Through this partnership, KCB Bank aims to enable key merchant segments, including supermarket chains, all government e-citizen services, and leading hotel chains. By extending UnionPay card acceptance across these critical sectors, the bank is creating a robust ecosystem that fosters convenience for consumers and merchants alike.

"UnionPay International is pleased to collaborate with KCB Bank Kenya to expand our digital footprint in Kenya," said Asad Burney, Head of UnionPay International Africa Region. "This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the digital transformation of payments in Africa. By integrating 3DS products, we aim to provide enhanced security and convenience for online transactions, contributing to a more seamless shopping experience for consumers."

E-commerce payment systems offer multiple advantages, including enhanced security, quick transaction processing, global reach, and reduced cart abandonment rates. These features combine to deliver an elevated shopping experience, benefiting both consumers and merchants.

The move will also play a key role in supporting Kenya's e-commerce sector which is currently experiencing rapid growth. According to the Competition Authority of Kenya, e-commerce penetration is projected to rise to 53.6 percent by 2025, driven by the expansion of internet connectivity, robust logistics, and the adoption of fintech solutions. These developments form the bedrock for a scalable, inclusive e-commerce ecosystem.

As a key player in the region's e-commerce ecosystem, KCB Bank is poised to expand UnionPay's online acceptance coverage significantly, catering to the growing demand for digital payments among consumers and businesses.

Ends

About KCB Bank Kenya Ltd

KCB Bank Kenya Limited is the largest commercial bank in the country. A subsidiary of KCB Group Plc, the Bank has the largest branch network, with over 200 branches, 367 ATMs and 16,000 agents offering banking services on a 24/7 basis in East Africa. This is complemented by mobile banking and internet banking services with a 24-hour contact center services for our customers to get in touch with the Bank. KCB Group Plc- which also has presence in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, DRC and a representative office in Ethiopia also boasts of a wide network of correspondent relationships totaling over 200 banks across the globe and our customers are assured of a seamless facilitation of their international trade requirements wherever they are.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on expanding the global acceptance network of UnionPay cards. With over 260 million cards issued worldwide, UnionPay cards are accepted in 183 countries and regions, including 15 African countries. UnionPay continues to innovate and launch new payment products to support digital transformation and financial inclusion in Africa.