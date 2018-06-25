KCR Streamlines Drug Safety Reporting with Oracle

The increase in drug consumption and the rise in drug reactions are fueling the need for improved monitoring and reporting of adverse events during clinical trials and after drug approval. With its eye on growth, KCR is streamlining the recording and tracking of its clients' serious adverse events (SAEs) reported during clinical studies by leveraging modern technology to replace manual, repetitive data entry.

"Many of our clients are developing breakthrough medications, especially in oncology and CNS, so it is critical that we are able to support their safety reporting needs with a solution to process SAEs to regulatory authorities worldwide," said Anna Baran, chief medical officer, KCR. "We need to provide constant expertise on global and local safety requirements and this is the reason we selected Oracle Argus safety and pharmasol's rapidLIVE. We have been able to dramatically streamline the process of recording, tracking and reporting adverse events during clinical studies and have seen significant increased efficiencies and time savings."

Oracle Argus provides KCR with a safety database and system that tracks all regulatory submissions giving clients peace of mind by enabling them to meet stringent regulatory compliance mandates. For example, in the European Union, adverse events reported into the European Medicines Agency's Eudravigilance database must meet the new ICH E2BR3 reporting standard. Oracle Argus enables this seamlessly with a click of a button, helping eliminate manual, time consuming and error-prone processes.

A trusted KCR partner, pharmasol, helped implement the hosted Argus solution using its rapidLIVE Software as a Service solution.

"We are pleased to report that the time it took from KCR's selection of Oracle Argus and their full implementation was approximately 7 weeks," said Tim Billington, pharmasol's chief sales officer.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com

About KCR

KCR is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing clinical development solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company supports clients with full-service capabilities across three main services: Trial Execution (TE), Functional Service Provision (FS) and Late Phase (LP) over a broad range of therapeutic areas. KCR operates across four main regions: North America (NA), Western Europe (WE), Central Europe (CE) and Eastern Europe (EE) with hubs located in Boston, US, Berlin, Germany, Warsaw, Poland and Kiev, Ukraine respectively. The company's geographical set up suits perfectly to deliver optimized trial execution strategies for life-changing therapies. For more information, visit www.kcrcro.com.

