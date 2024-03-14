Keches Law Group Files Lawsuit Against Choice Hotels on Behalf of Sex Trafficking Victim

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law filed a lawsuit against Choice Hotels International on behalf of a Massachusetts woman who alleges she was a victim of sex trafficking when she was held and exploited on their properties from 2016-2018.

The lawsuit aims to hold Choice Hotels accountable for benefiting from and facilitating the actions of our client's traffickers by failing to take reasonable measures to prevent or stop it. Our client alleges that Choice's actions ignored the obvious trafficking happening on their properties and were motivated only by profit.

"The hotel industry has long been aware of sex trafficking occurring on their properties and have chosen to profit off the venture rather than put in place reasonable measures to protect individuals and the community. Sex trafficking is more common than we'd like to believe and the bravery of survivors like our client allow us to not only bring to light its existence, but will force industry wide changes," says Michael Glennon, lead attorney on the case.

As one of the largest hospitality companies in the world, Choice Hotels operates well-known hotel chains like Radisson, Comfort Inn, Quality Inn, Econo Lodge, and Rodeway Inn. The complaint made by Keches Law says employees and staff at Choice properties observed clear indications of trafficking, including frequent male visitors, excessive requests for towels and physical signs of abuse on the victim.

Glennon has handled sexual abuse cases and high-profile cases of youth and adult sex crimes and other forms of victimization. He has filed cases against hotel brands on behalf of survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation.

