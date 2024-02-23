Keebeck Wealth Management Partners with iCapital® to Expand Investment Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Families

Partnership leverages iCapital's innovative technology platform and comprehensive educational resources to enhance Keebeck's tailored solutions and investment opportunities.

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebeck Wealth Management, a boutique, independent advisory firm dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and multi-generational families with strategic wealth management, announced today its partnership with iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world's alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management industry. This collaboration will offer Keebeck's clientele unparalleled alignment, access, and edge to investment opportunities and marks a significant milestone in the wealth management industry.

"As Keebeck continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, our partnership with iCapital becomes a cornerstone for scaling our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations," said Bruce Keebeck Lee, founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management. "iCapital's platform not only offers us the technological prowess to handle high demand, but it also enriches our advisory services with extensive educational resources for both our clients and advisors."

The partnership between Keebeck Wealth Management and iCapital is designed to provide a competitive advantage by enhancing the alignment, access, and edge to sophisticated investment opportunities. It also symbolizes a broadening relationship with iCapital that is poised to support Keebeck's rapid growth trajectory.

"The expansion of our partnership with Keebeck represents our ongoing commitment to provide unparalleled access to the alternative investment landscape," said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. "Together, we are setting a new standard for what investors and advisors can expect from their wealth management experience."

The partnership also addresses a crucial need for higher bandwidth to manage increased client interactions and provides a vast library of educational content that will empower advisors and clients with the knowledge to make informed investment decisions. Keebeck's own educational content will also be accessible through iCapital's platform which will further enhance client service and engagement.

"The integration with iCapital will enhance our capabilities significantly and will allow us to offer more to our clients," added Lee. "It's an extension of our commitment to trust and excellence in serving our clientele."

About Keebeck Wealth Management

Keebeck Wealth Management is an independent advisory firm committed to serving aspiring entrepreneurs, pivoting business owners, and multi-generational families. With a focus on strategic partnership and wealth management, Keebeck aims to empower its clients to achieve their financial aspirations. With a focus on delivering customizable strategies to meet complex financial needs, Keebeck offers institutional-quality research, due diligence, consulting, and investment solutions. By arming itself with sophisticated intellectual capital, Keebeck positions itself as an industry disruptor that is leveraging flexibility and a disciplined process to provide access with an edge, balancing fiduciary duty with strategic innovation for optimal client outcomes.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world's alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital's secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $1762 billion in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients' existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1200 people globally, and has 13 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | Twitter (X): @icapitalnetwork |

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

