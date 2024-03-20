Keebeck Wealth Management Partners with Qdeck to Revolutionize Client Experiences Through AI Technology

The partnership will enable Keebeck to enhance the overall client experience and set new standards in wealth management by harnessing Qdeck's AI-driven technology, Qadvisor.

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebeck Wealth Management , a boutique, independent advisory firm dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and multi-generational families with strategic wealth management, announced today its partnership with Qdeck to provide Keebeck's clients with highly personalized and seamless access to information and insights on potential investment strategies.

Qdeck, the fintech company that harnesses the power of generative AI and investment technology for registered investment advisors (RIAs), will empower Keebeck to efficiently collaborate with clients on the Qadvisor platform.

Qadvisor enables Keebeck Wealth Management to provide its clients with enhanced digital experiences, including real-time financial insights and streamlined communication. These empower Keebeck's advisors to analyze vast amounts of data to deliver tailored advice and insights based on comprehensive market analyses and individual financial goals.

Bruce K. Lee, Founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Qdeck and use of the company's Qadvisor platform represents a pivotal moment in our mission to provide exceptional, highly personalized service and innovative wealth management services that deliver alignment, access and an edge. We go to great lengths to vet best-in-class technology to ensure our clients' unique needs and investing aspirations are at the forefront of our advisory process."

Qdeck's CEO, Jagdeesh Prakasam, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the benefits of combining Qdeck's technological prowess with Keebeck's wealth management expertise: "We are thrilled to partner with Keebeck Wealth Management and integrate Qadvisor into their suite of service offerings. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the wealth management experience and offer clients unparalleled personalized service and strategic investment solutions."

The integration of Qadvisor into Keebeck's wealth management services marks a significant advancement in the use of AI technology within the financial industry. This partnership not only sets a new standard for client service but also demonstrates Keebeck Wealth Management's ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence in wealth management.

For more information about Keebeck Wealth Management, visit https://www.keebeck.com/ .

For more information about Qdeck, visit https://qdeck.ai .

About Keebeck Wealth Management

Keebeck Wealth Management is an independent advisory firm committed to serving aspiring entrepreneurs, pivoting business owners, and multi-generational families. With a focus on strategic partnership and wealth management, Keebeck aims to empower its clients to achieve their financial aspirations. With a focus on delivering customizable strategies to meet complex financial needs, Keebeck offers institutional-quality research, due diligence, consulting, and investment solutions. By arming itself with sophisticated intellectual capital, Keebeck positions itself as an industry disruptor that is leveraging flexibility and a disciplined process to provide access with an edge, balancing fiduciary duty with strategic innovation for optimal client outcomes.

About Qdeck

Qdeck, an innovative fintech company, harnesses the power of generative AI and investment management technology to empower registered investment advisors (RIAs) to enhance their clients' digital experiences while seamlessly managing their portfolios, saving time and cost, and growing their practices. We provide real-time access to financial data, advanced financial simulation and reporting tools, an AI-driven chat interface providing actionable insights, customizable compliance-friendly content, comprehensive client account management, and a fully tailored client portal. With the Qdeck model library at their fingertips, RIAs can effortlessly incorporate advanced portfolio overlays or develop their own custom robo-advisor, all for a flat subscription fee. Discover more at www.qdeck.ai .

About Qadvisor

Qadvisor is Qdeck's powerful AI platform that helps financial advisors connect, analyze, and optimize data from various sources to deliver better outcomes for their clients. Investment advisors, RIAs, and wealth managers use Qadvisor to discover opportunities for hyper personalization, gain deeper insights into market behavior, automate and personalize client communications, and quickly analyze vast amounts of research data to uncover valuable insights, trends, and risks. Using any language, Qadvisor minimizes hallucination by delivering auditable, cited responses to questions using data from over 7,000 news sources, proprietary databases, research information, and more. Discover more at www.qdeck.ai .

SOURCE Keebeck Wealth Management