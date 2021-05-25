Keebler® and Stuffed Puffs® Team Up to Help Families Remix Their S’mores

Starting today, Keebler and Stuffed Puffs are celebrating this delicious new mash-up through the Ibotta app: Purchase any 8oz or larger pack of Keebler cookies– Fudge Stripes™ are a family favorite – and any 8.6-ounce bag of Stuffed Puffs Filled Marshmallows, including Classic Milk Chocolate or Chocolate-on-Chocolate. Users will then receive $1.50 cash back through the app with a verified purchase and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a series of exclusive prizes.

"We're so excited to team up with Stuffed Puffs to introduce a new and unexpected twist on everyone's favorite summertime treat that brings people tasty mash-ups. Families can win fun prizes along the way too!" said Ryan Nolan, Brand Manager, Keebler.

With every purchase of Keebler and Stuffed Puffs, families have a chance to win prize kits that feature all the essentials for a family night around the campfire. Included within the kits are a limited-edition Keebler x Stuffed Puffs blanket, ideas for a campfire game night, delicious s'mores inspiration, coupons for more goodies and autographed swag from Stuffed Puffs' resident DJ, prominent music producer and artist, Marshmello. For the ultimate grand prize, one lucky family will also be chosen to win a backyard makeover!

"We're thrilled to partner with Keebler as we continue to drive innovation in s'mores," said Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs. "Having the array of Keebler products to pair your favorite Stuffed Puffs flavor creates tons of delicious flavor combination to really amplify your taste buds this s'mores season."

Keebler makes more than 30 varieties of cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Pecan Sandies®, Coconut Dreams™, fudge-stuffed E.L. Fudge® cookies and Soft Batch Chocolate Chip cookies. Made with Magic and Loved by Families™, Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery and convenience stores nationwide for an average suggested retail price of $3.29.



Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the category as one of the only innovative brands to ever fill marshmallows into an indulgent treat. It is delicious as a snack and can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking or in a classic s'more where the chocolate melts from the inside. Find Stuffed Puffs in the baking aisle in retailers nationwide or on stuffedpuffs.com.

For additional information about Keebler, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok). For more information about Stuffed Puffs, visit StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at https://www.ferrarausa.com/.

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® are stuffed marshmallows made with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Stuffed Puffs® delivers a traditional treat stuffed with delicious and creamy milk chocolate to show the world that this is more than your average marshmallow. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

