Keebler® Celebrates Ernie the Elf's 50th Anniversary as Head Spokes-Elf on National Cookie Day by Giving Away 50 Weeks' of Keebler Cookies

From December 4 – 8, Keebler and Ernie will be challenging cookie lovers on TikTok to see if they can stack 50 Fudge Stripes™ in 50 seconds for the #Keebler50in50 challenge. To enter the contest, fans can watch the #Keebler50in50 challenge video on Keebler's TikTok page, tag a friend, drop a cookie emoji in the comments, and follow @keebler for a chance to win.

Fifty winners will be selected at random, and they will receive 50 weeks' worth of free cookies, enough Keebler cookies to enjoy every week in 2021. Winners will be able to choose from a selection of cookies made with Keebler's Elfin' Magic from the Hollow Tree™ and baked with a variety of real ingredients, including Fudge Stripes, made with Real Keebler Fudge, and Pecan Sandies® and Chips Deluxe Original®, made with Real Madagascar Vanilla and More Real Chocolate Chips, respectively.

"We also know that challenges are an essential part of TikTok, and we've seen families become more engaged in the TikTok challenges than ever before, as they spend time together at home, so we were inspired by this and created the #Keebler50in50 challenge as something fun that families can do together."

50 Years of Ernie the Elf

Ernie was introduced in 1970, born from the creative team at advertising agency Leo Burnett. Ernie is generous, sincere and hard-working. In his role as mentor, elder statesman and head spokes-elf, he instills these values in the rest of the Keebler Elves to create a variety of magical and delicious cookies. Most recently, Ernie the Elf has made a significant social debut with a fun, engaging IG Lens game that challenges users to catch Fudge Stripes, Sandies, or Chips Deluxe cookies for the opportunity to be transformed into Ernie and visit the Hollow Tree. Ernie has also made an appearance in Giphy Arcade games, where users are tasked with helping Ernie add real ingredients to Keebler cookies.

About Keebler

The Keebler elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including classic Fudge Stripes, Chips Deluxe, Pecan Sandies, Coconut Dreams™, fudge-stuffed E.L. Fudge® cookies, Soft Batch Chocolate Chip cookies and more. Made with Magic and Loved by Families™, Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery and convenience stores nationwide for an average suggested retail price of $3.29.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

