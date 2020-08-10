Keebler® Cookies Partners with Chef and Actor David Burtka to Spark Magical Moments in Celebration of National S'mores Day

David Burtka and Keebler Fudge Stripe S'mores Recipes:

The S'mores Cookie Bar : Burtka's take on the summer fireside staple takes this family-friendly makeover to the kitchen with an easy and delicious cookie bar that screams s'mores traditional flavors but with a fun-to-eat twist. The bar form combines Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies – the iconic shortbread drizzled and dipped in real Keebler fudge – and adds toasted mini marshmallows and luscious dark chocolate crumbles. Best of all, the instructions are easy for the whole family to be part of the fun!

The S'mores Ice Cream Sandwich: Nothing says summer quite like ice cream and s'mores, and with this recipe you don't have to choose! This creative take on the classic treat features toasted mini marshmallows folded into vanilla ice cream blended with Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies bits and sandwiched between two scrumptious Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies.

"This summer, families are finding creative ways to elevate the everyday by creating magical moments at home – and Keebler is here to help make those little moments of joy even more meaningful by upgrading one of summer's most-loved treats: the s'more," said Ryan Nolan, Brand Manager at Ferrara, makers of Keebler cookies. "Leveraging unique recipe spins from our partner and chef David Burtka, such as substituting our family-favorite Fudge Stripes Cookies for traditional graham crackers, not only takes the classic dessert to a new level, but also encourages families to come together to make the treat their own."

With upgraded combinations, flavors and textures to the classic s'more, the summer dessert staple becomes new again. For more recipe hacks and magical inspiration, consumers can head to www.Keebler.com and the Keebler social channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest).

