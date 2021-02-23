Keebler® Cookies Partners with Make-A-Wish® to Spread More Magic and Wishes

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebler® is partnering with Make-A-Wish® to spread more magic and wishes – one cookie at a time – contributing $750,000 since 2020 to go towards granting more wishes – and inspiring others by sharing one wish kid's story.

For over 150 years, Keebler has been spreading Elfin' magic from the Hollow Tree™ and this year they'll create more magic through their partnership with Make-A-Wish, with a commitment to grant more wishes and move others to support the foundation and give children with critical illnesses, renewed strength.

Jessa – a 7-year-old – who battles a complex nervous system disorder, had one wish – to spread magic and reign as the queen of the Queen City, in Charlotte, North Carolina – and thanks to Make-A-Wish, her wish came true. Now, Keebler is bringing her story to life in a nearly 2-minute long "Dunkumentary" – about the average time it takes someone to eat two cookies with a glass of milk – a touching animation for families to enjoy together.

To see the magic of Keebler and watch Jessa's story, starting today, people are invited into the Hollow Tree for the first interactive experience in Keebler's history! Once inside, experience the magic of Keebler and Make-A-Wish's partnership with Ernie™ and the Keebler Elves as your guides: Watch the Dunkumentary, uncover other wish kids' stories, click to donate to the cause and learn all about the Keebler cookies – and where you can find them. Just scan a QR code on specially marked packages of Keebler cookies to be transported into the Hollow Tree, through the use of AR (augmented reality), and experience the magical world of the Keebler Elves.

"Giving back moments of joy and magic is central to what Keebler stands for as a brand and we loved bringing Jessa's story to life," said Ryan Nolan, Brand Manager, Keebler. "We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish to support the work that they do helping children, like Jessa, by spreading a little magic to families in need."

Families can go to https://www.keebler.com/en/granting-wishes-in-2021/ or follow @Keebler on Instagram or @KeeblerUS on Facebook to learn more and donate to Make-A-Wish.

"For more than 40 years, Make-A-Wish has been bringing hope and joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses and their families," said LuAnn Bott, vice president of corporate partnerships and revenue services at Make-A-Wish America. "We are grateful to continue our partnership with Keebler to bring the power of wishing to children and their families when they need it most."

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at https://www.ferrarausa.com/.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

