Keebler® Introduces New, Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes™ Cookies Just in Time for Fall

"We're thrilled to welcome Fall with the launch of Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes cookies and bring a favorite seasonal flavor to our Keebler Fudge Stripes cookie portfolio," said Kristin Flood, Senior Brand Manager, Seasonal Cookies at Ferrara. "The cookies have a wonderful pumpkin pie taste that says the Fall season has arrived."

By mid-August, the Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes cookies will be available at grocery and retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 9.7 oz pack.

For additional information about Keebler, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at https://www.ferrarausa.com/

Media Contact:

Sarah Rothe

312.729.4006

[email protected]

312.729.4006

SOURCE Ferrara