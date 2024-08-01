Keebler® Releases New Limited-Edition Cookie in Celebration of This Fall's Highly Anticipated Movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

The brand is bringing the black and white stripes to a new cookie format inspired by the iconic Beetlejuice suit

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Showtime! Keebler, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is embracing the unexpected with a new cookie innovation in celebration of the hugely anticipated sequel to the original film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," opening exclusively in theaters on September 6, 2024. Beginning August 1, fans everywhere can shop for the limited-edition "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes at retailers nationwide.

Keebler limited-edition “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes.

Crafted by Ernie and the Elves in the Hollow Tree, Keebler's limited-edition cookie features a first-of-its-kind black-and-white format with a delicious dark chocolate shortbread cookie, topped with vanilla-flavored fudge stripes that mimic Beetlejuice's iconic suit.

"We're thrilled to introduce this partnership to our classic Fudge Stripes portfolio, providing a fun take on the classic black-and-white-striped suit that Beetlejuice fans know and love," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing, Keebler Brand. "At Keebler, we strive to create magical moments for families and what better way to do so than by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring some tasty moments to the highly anticipated new film."

In addition to the limited-edition cookies, consumers can unlock the door to more spooky fun with Beetlejuice through Keebler's Open for Magic digital hub, full of family-friendly content, games, and recipes inspired by the film. Families can access the site by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

You can shop Keebler's Limited-Edition "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes for a suggested retail price of $4.80 at retailers nationwide.

For additional information about Keebler, visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, X).

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the Elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, X, Pinterest and YouTube)

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About "BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE"

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film By Tim Burton, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 nationwide, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Giuliano, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America