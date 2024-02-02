KEENON Robotics' DINERBOT T9 Pro Receives Esteemed 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design

News provided by

KEENON Robotics

02 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics is delighted to announce the recognition of its DINERBOT T9 Pro, an autonomous delivery robot, honored with the esteemed 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design. This acknowledgement celebrates the exceptional design aimed at simplifying the pick-up process and transforming dining experiences through engaging interactions. The DINERBOT T9 Pro ensures patrons retrieve items effortlessly, enhancing user convenience and marking a significant milestone in service robotics innovation.

Continue Reading
KEENON DINERBOT T9 Pro Receives 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design
KEENON DINERBOT T9 Pro Receives 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design

This cutting-edge service robot transforms dining experiences by inviting patrons to actively engage with their meal by self-pickup, eliminating the need to stand or perform additional steps, significantly improving user convenience and efficiency. Upon reaching the table, it orchestrates a seamless self-service experience through a large-screen display, friendly voice prompts, and integrated lighting. With upgraded scene recognition, fluid movement, human-robot interaction, and data optimization, the T9 Pro epitomizes elegance while paving the way for intelligent automation.

Crafted with meticulous attention, the DINERBOT T9 Pro merges aesthetics and practicality seamlessly. Its sleek, contemporary design combines simplicity and innovation, presenting a visually compelling appearance that harmoniously balances style and technological advancement, marking a unique standard in intelligent robotics.

KEENON Robotics' recognition with the 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award, alongside exceptional designs, reaffirms its commitment to crafting robots that seamlessly integrate into and enhance various facets of everyday life. This prestigious accolade not only acknowledges the pursuit of exceptional design but also strengthens its mission to create technology that harmoniously aligns with human needs, contributing to a more accessible and efficient future. The DINERBOT T9 Pro's streamlined operations for restaurants and enhanced dining experiences for customers showcase its praticality and necessity in evolving service robotics.

For more information and press inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit www.keenon.com/en/ 

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

SOURCE KEENON Robotics

Also from this source

KEENON Robotics presenta en Europa una nueva gama de productos en HostMilano

KEENON Robotics presenta en Europa una nueva gama de productos en HostMilano

KEENON Robotics, pionero mundial en robótica de servicio comercial, presenta cuatro nuevos productos innovadores DINERBOT T10, DINERBOT T9 Pro,...
Společnost KEENON Robotics představila v Evropě na veletrhu HostMilano špičkovou novou řadu produktů, vybavených nejmodernějšími oborovými technologiemi

Společnost KEENON Robotics představila v Evropě na veletrhu HostMilano špičkovou novou řadu produktů, vybavených nejmodernějšími oborovými technologiemi

MILÁN, 13. října 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Společnost KEENON Robotics, světový průkopník v oblasti komerční servisní robotiky, představí na veletrhu...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.