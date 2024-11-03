KEENON Robotics Ranked Number One in Catering Delivery Robot Exports, with Over 100,000 of Its Service Robots Shipped Globally

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent IDC report highlights the critical role of catering delivery robots in driving Chinese commercial service robotics exports. Within this context, KEENON Robotics has captured an impressive 44.8% share of the catering delivery robot export market, topping the list and reinforcing its leadership in this rapidly growing industry segment. This achievement is further complemented by KEENON's overall success in global service robot shipments of over 100,000 units, serving diverse sectors, including restaurants, hotels, hospitals, retail, factories, and more.

KEENON Robotics Leads in Chinese Catering Delivery Robot Exports in 2023

International Reach Across Key Countries

Since establishing its International Business Division in 2022, KEENON has rapidly extended its global presence across over 600 cities in 60+ countries and regions, including key international hubs such as the United States, Germany, Japan, and South Korea. In 2023, KEENON experienced exceptional growth rates, with revenue increases of over 240% in Japan, 100% in South Korea, and 50% across Europe, as highlighted in the IDC report. This underscores the company's expanding impact in international markets.

Driving Success with Catering Delivery Robots

KEENON's catering delivery robots, the DINERBOT series, continue to contribute to the company's success in international markets. In addition to the DINERBOT, KEENON's product lineup includes the BUTLERBOT series for hotel delivery, which has seen a significant revenue increase of 244%, and the KLEENBOT series for cleaning applications, further expanding the company's footprint in the service robotics sector. These innovations reflect KEENON's adaptability and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in various industries.

Continued Growth and Innovation Ahead

KEENON Robotics remains dedicated to furthering its research into embodied intelligence technology and delivering versatile, innovative service robots that meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide, creating added value across industries. Through ongoing innovation and strategic market expansion, KEENON Robotics continues to exemplify the potential of commercial service robotics on the world stage. The company looks forward to advancing intelligent manufacturing and supporting the global growth of smart technologies.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

