KEEP YOUR FITNESS GOALS STRONG THIS FEBRUARY: PLANET FITNESS OFFERS $1 DOWN AND $15 A MONTH

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, is offering a limited-time membership deal to help new members keep up the momentum and focus on health and wellness this winter. Starting today through February 27, new members can join Planet Fitness for just $1 down and only $15 a month*. Locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and join online here.

No matter your fitness level, Planet Fitness is making it easier than ever to get moving and keep growing stronger – especially when resolution motivation may be fading. It's never too late to start a fitness journey, and Planet Fitness is committed to providing an accessible, high-value, low-price fitness experience so you can give your goals everything you've got. Members can also experience the unparalleled convenience of over 2,800 clubs with many open 24 hours.

For anyone looking for more ways to stay focused on fitness goals, Planet Fitness' high-value strength equipment makes it easy to stay on track and get stronger.

To help build confidence without burning out, try out the plate-loaded strength equipment for a more customizable workout:

Seated Calf Raise: Sit with feet on the footrest, push through the balls of your feet to raise your heels, activating the calf muscles

Supine Bench Press: Lie on a bench and press the barbell upward, engaging the chest, shoulders, and triceps

Hack Squat: Position yourself in the hack squat machine, lower into a deep squat, and press back up, targeting the quads and glutes

Every Planet Fitness membership also includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer, access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital workouts.

*U.S. locations only. Annual fee applies.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

