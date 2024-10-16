Keeper Security Appoints SEC Veteran James Scobey as Chief Information Security Officer

Scobey brings decades of cybersecurity leadership and engineering experience to Keeper's global leadership team

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting privileged access, passwords, passkeys, secrets and remote connections, today announces the appointment of James Scobey as the company's first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Scobey joins Keeper from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he has served as CISO since 2022. Scobey's experience encompasses almost three decades of cybersecurity, information technology and leadership roles across both the public and private sectors.

At the SEC, Scobey oversaw the implementation of zero-trust principles to modernize the agency's cybersecurity defenses. He drove the SEC's shift to an identity and data-centric security model, setting an example for other federal agencies and financial institutions. The progress made under Scobey highlights the importance of evolving cybersecurity strategies to counter increasingly sophisticated threats, and reinforces the SEC's role in safeguarding national financial systems and data. The hiring of Scobey represents another significant investment by Keeper Security in ensuring the security of its operations as it expands its offerings in the federal market, including advancing toward FedRAMP High and IL certifications.

Prior to his position as CISO at the SEC, Scobey served as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SigmaCyber, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Operations at the SEC, as well as Principal Systems Engineer and Cyber Performance Systems Engineer at the federally funded research and development organization MITRE. Scobey has also served in leadership and engineering roles at S2i2, Federal Data Systems, USmax Corporation, By Light Professional IT Services and SMS Data Products Group.

Scobey holds a Master of Engineering in Cybersecurity Policy & Compliance from George Washington University, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

"I'm thrilled to join Keeper Security at this important time for cybersecurity," said Scobey. "We live in an increasingly dangerous world. As threats to personal, corporate and federal identities continue to evolve and expand, it's more important than ever to defend identities and secrets throughout their lifecycle and deny threat actors access to our most sensitive information. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen Keeper's innovative solutions and help our customers safeguard their most valuable digital assets."

"We are excited to welcome James to the expanding Keeper Security leadership team," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "His impressive experience and expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our internal security framework as we continue to strengthen our leadership position across Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) markets."

"With the expansion of Keeper's platform further into the enterprise and public sectors, we're excited to add a world-class CISO to our team," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "James' strategic guidance will play a pivotal role in ensuring Keeper's internal cybersecurity standards, policies and compliance remain as robust and industry-leading as the solutions we provide to our customers."

As Keeper Security's first CISO, Scobey will lead the company's global cybersecurity strategy, ensuring the continued protection of company data and reinforcing the organization's defenses against emerging cyber threats. Trusted by thousands of organizations, Keeper's zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption model holds over 10 years of SOC 2 compliance, as well as ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certifications and FedRAMP Moderate Authorization. Keeper's cloud infrastructure is certified to more than 325 rigorous security and enhancement controls in line with NIST guidelines. Under Scobey's leadership, Keeper will continue to strengthen its position as the most secure, certified, tested and audited cybersecurity platform in the world.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of end-to-end encryption, zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

