Keeper Security Calls for Action: Week Four of Cybersecurity Action Month Highlights the Critical Role of Software Updates

Keeper urges consumers and businesses to recognize Cybersecurity Action Month by prioritizing regular software updates and enabling automatic updates

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Cybersecurity Awareness Action Month enters its fourth week, Keeper Security is emphasizing the importance of keeping software up to date to protect against emerging threats. The leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, urges consumers and businesses alike to adopt regular software updates as a critical step in strengthening their online security.

Throughout Cybersecurity Action Month, Keeper has provided actionable tips to help both individuals and organizations secure their digital lives. These include creating strong, unique passwords and using a password manager, enabling Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) wherever possible and staying vigilant against phishing scams. This week, Keeper is highlighting the importance of regularly updating software to build on these fundamental cybersecurity best practices.

Software updates for operating systems and applications address known vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals, thereby reducing overall cyber risk. Security patches, which fix specific flaws, are vital in protecting all types of users. Keeper Security's 2024 Insight Report found that 92% of IT leaders across the globe experienced an increase in cyber attacks year-over-year, reinforcing the need for proactive measures. Enabling automatic updates ensures critical patches are applied promptly, minimizing the risk of oversight.

"Cybersecurity Action Month is a call for everyone – from individuals to organizations, globally – to take real action in adopting and enforcing cybersecurity best practices," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "Keeping software and devices updated with the latest security patches is essential as attackers continually evolve their techniques. Regular updates and patching vulnerabilities are simple yet powerful steps in defending against cyber threats."

Organizations are urged to prioritize patch management, ensuring that vulnerabilities – especially those being actively exploited – are addressed immediately. Having documented patch deployment processes with protocols for critical updates is crucial for minimizing exposure.

As Cybersecurity Action Month continues – and beyond – Keeper Security encourages individuals and businesses to stay informed and take proactive steps to strengthen their cybersecurity. Explore Keeper's resources to see how they are driving real impact by putting action at the forefront of Cybersecurity Action Month.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR-Lumina for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security