Keeper Security Calls for Action: Week Two of Cybersecurity Action Month Highlights the Importance of Phishing Awareness

Keeper is urging individuals and organizations to recognize Cybersecurity Action Month by focusing on best practices for identifying and reporting phishing attacks

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Cybersecurity Awareness Action Month underway, Keeper Security is going beyond raising awareness by calling on everyone to adopt and enforce cybersecurity practices that protect against evolving threats. The leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, announces this week's actionable step for individuals and organizations to strengthen their online security is phishing awareness. This follows last week's tip to use strong and unique passwords and store them in a password manager.

To spot phishing scams, individuals should be cautious of unexpected requests for sensitive information, carefully examine sender details for subtle inconsistencies in the email address and URL, avoid clicking on unsolicited links or attachments, and verify requests with the source using a different communication channel. The human element is often the most vulnerable link in the attack chain, underscoring the need for organizations to conduct regular security training, encourage employees to report suspicious communications and utilize phishing simulations to improve detection and response. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to Keeper Security's 2024 Insight Report revealed that their company struggles to combat phishing attacks, making these best practices increasingly critical in today's cyber threat landscape.

"Since the inception of Cybersecurity Awareness Month two decades ago, we've witnessed a surge in cyber attacks and the emergence of new and evolving threats. It's become increasingly clear that awareness alone is not enough; we must take action," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "By training employees to recognize and respond to phishing simulations, organizations empower their frontline defenders to question unusual requests and report suspicious activity promptly, strengthening their overall security posture and reducing the risk of damaging and costly attacks."

Phishing is among the most popular cyber threat vectors today, and malicious actors are weaponizing AI to speed up and scale these common, yet destructive attacks. AI tools increase the believability of phishing scams and enable cybercriminals to deploy them more rapidly. According to 84% of respondents to Keeper's 2024 Insight Report, phishing and smishing have become more difficult to detect with the rise in popularity of AI-powered tools, and 42% identified AI-powered phishing as their top concern when it comes to AI security.

With the majority of breaches stemming from human error, it's time to move from awareness to action when it comes to phishing awareness and security training. By remaining vigilant against phishing scams, organizations and individuals can significantly reduce their exposure to cyber threats. As Cybersecurity Action Month continues, follow Keeper Security for more action items and resources to fortify your digital life. Explore our image collection to see how the Keeper team is putting the action in Cybersecurity Action Month.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of end-to-end encryption, zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR-Lumina for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security