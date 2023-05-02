Keeper Security Issues 5 Tips for Spring Cleaning Your Digital Life

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is here, which many people will greet with determination to clean out a lot of junk – from closets to garages and desks. But this year, you should consider taking time to spring clean your digital life too. It won't take long, and a digital spring cleaning can help keep your devices and information safe and secure year-round, and reduce the risk of a potential hacker accessing old information that you had forgotten about. To help spring cleaners spruce up their digital life, Keeper Security is providing the following cybersecurity tips.

#1 Review Your Passwords. Without strong passwords on your accounts, any other security measures you take will be less effective. If you're using words or phrases that are easy to guess, or you've already had accounts exposed as part of a data breach, now is the time to update everything. Passwords should be at least 12 characters with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, a variety of symbols and a random assortment of numbers. Also, consider a passphrase rather than a single word. Avoid using easily guessable information such as familiar names, birthdates and addresses. Finally, make sure you have different, high-strength passwords for all of your accounts. This way, if one account is breached, a cybercriminal does not gain access to the others. A password manager can easily generate and securely store strong passwords, which can be especially useful for accounts that are infrequently used. You should also enable multi-factor authentication for your accounts as a second layer of security.

#2 Make sure your software is up-to-date. Update your apps and operating system on all of your devices – including PCs, smartphones, tablets, home Wi-Fi routers, smart TVs and other internet-connected devices that can be updated – to reduce the risks from malware and infections. Software updates not only patch security flaws that cybercriminals can take advantage of, but also improve performance, add new features and improve existing ones.

#3 Delete Unused Apps and Digital Files. Unused apps don't only take up space on your device, but they can also be a security risk if they're not updated frequently. Delete any apps you're no longer using. If you have an account within the app, be sure to delete the account first before removing the app itself. Now's the time to also unsubscribe from newsletters, email alerts and mailing lists you no longer read. You should also clean out old emails, files and downloads, and empty the trash when you're done.

#4 Back Up Important Data. Make a complete backup of your digital life by copying important data to a secure cloud site, another computer or external hard drive where it can be stored safely, and make sure to password-protect backup drives. Be sure you can restore the files from your backup- as a backup that you can't use isn't very helpful! If you fall victim to a cyberattack and lose your data to thieves who demand a ransom, or if you lose or damage your device, your backup may be the only way to recover precious photos and important files. If you're at work, check with your employer regarding company-wide backup policies or steps you should take to ensure the safety of your work data and files.

#5 Refresh Your Online and Social Media Presence. Social media plays a vital role in allowing people from all over the world to communicate almost instantly; however, it is critical to properly manage the security and privacy settings on your accounts in order for your personal information to be accessible only to you. Review and update all of your online profiles and passwords. Delete old photos, posts, etc. that are embarrassing or no longer represent who you are. Make sure to scrub any personal information you may have posted and actively manage your location, Bluetooth, microphone and camera settings.

None of these common sense spring-cleaning suggestions take much time or effort. By following these tips, you'll end up creating lots of new space on your devices, while ensuring a safe and secure digital life. Now is the time to spring into action!

