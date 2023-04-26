Keeper Security Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Secrets Management Report

Keeper Secrets Manager recognized for full encryption and fusion of password management with privileged access management

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, today announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the 2023 Leadership Compass- Secrets Management report by global information-security analyst firm KuppingerCole. Overall Leaders are identified based on the strength of products, market presence and innovation. KuppingerCole Analysts AG rated Keeper Secrets Manager (KSM) in the categories of security, functionality, deployment, interoperability and usability. Keeper, as a vendor, was rated on innovation, market position, financial strength and ecosystem.

In the report, KuppingerCole recognizes Keeper for:

Fusion of password management and privileged access management

High assurance solution with full encryption of communication

Strong DevOps support

Comprehensive go-to-market strategy

Partner network for market coverage

The recognition as an Overall Leader in the Leadership Compass report further illustrates Keeper's position as an industry leader and innovator, as the company transforms the way organizations of all sizes secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information, and protect their digital assets to help mitigate the risk of password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device, while meeting the most stringent government security and compliance requirements.

"We've seen time and again that secrets sprawl and hardcoded credentials pose serious threats to organizations of all sizes, from small business to large government agencies," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper Security's recognition by KuppingerCole sends a clear message that our solution dramatically reduces the risks of secrets compromise that lead to breaches."

"Keeper Security's competitive advantage is their unified platform providing a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity, from password management to IoT device security," said Graham Williamson, a senior analyst at KuppingerCole.

KSM is a fully-managed, cloud-based, zero-knowledge platform for securing infrastructure secrets such as API keys, database passwords, access keys, certificates and any type of confidential data. Proper IT secrets management is essential to protecting your organization from cyberthreats, but despite the critical importance of secrets management, Keeper's 2022 Cybersecurity Census Report found nearly one-third of organizations (32%) lack a dedicated solution to protect their secrets. Additionally, an astounding 84% have concerns regarding risks associated with hardcoded credentials in source code – and 25% don't have software in place to remove them.

KSM consolidates secrets in a unified platform and eliminates secrets sprawl by removing hard-coded credentials from source code, config files and CI/CD systems. The solution provides visibility and control over an organization's data environment, security and auditing. It provides out-of-the-box integration with all popular CI/CD platforms and developer SDKs are available for all popular programming languages. Available as part of the KeeperPAM platform, KSM is embedded into the Web Vault, Admin Console and Desktop App. It also offers further integrations into Keeper's Advanced Reporting and Alerts module, BreachWatch dark web monitoring tool, SIEM integration, webhooks and compliance solutions.

To learn more about Keeper Secrets Manager and read the full report , visit KeeperSecurity.com.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming the way people and organizations around the world secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Protect what matters at KeeperSecurity.com .

