Keeper Security Shares Five Critical Safety Measures to Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats While Traveling

As spring kicks off travel season, Keeper warns of cyber risks that can jeopardize travelers' online security

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world that is more digitized and interconnected than ever before, the excitement of travel adventures must now be intricately woven with the responsibility of safeguarding our digital presence. Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys and digital assets, is sharing five critical safety measures to mitigate security threats while traveling.

Ahead of spring break and summer travel season, post-pandemic travel is booming. According to a new survey from Nationwide Travel Insurance, 91% of Americans plan to travel domestically in 2024, and 40% plan to travel more than they did in 2023. Whether for business or leisure, the significance of cybersecurity to protect online accounts, personal data, your finances and identity cannot be overstated. Seemingly harmless travel habits such as posting your travel location on social media can leave your sensitive accounts and information vulnerable to savvy cybercriminals.

Here are five essential cybersecurity tips to ensure you are protected against common cyber attacks:

#1 Device security is paramount. Ensure all electronic devices are equipped with the latest security updates and patches. Watch for notifications, install updates immediately and turn on automatic updates wherever possible. Not only do software updates enhance existing features, fix bugs and improve performance, but they also patch security flaws and add new security measures.

#2 Protect your online accounts. Set strong and unique passwords that are at least 16 characters long, do not contain dictionary words, patterns or sequential numbers, and include uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters. Further strengthen your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This additional layer of protection ensures even if a password is compromised, unauthorized access will be prevented. A password manager can generate, store and automatically fill strong passwords and 2FA codes.

#3 Avoid charging stations and public Wi-Fi, and use a VPN. Avoid public USB charging stations to prevent juice jacking attacks. Cybercriminals can load malware onto these charging stations to maliciously access your device. Disable Wifi and bluetooth auto-connect options and avoid public WiFi networks, which are unsecured and vulnerable to attack. Use your phone's hotspot feature instead. Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) when accessing accounts from different locations will encrypt your connection and secure against cyber threats.

#4 Be mindful on social media. Exercise caution when posting travel plans and vacation updates on social media platforms. Broadcasting your location in real-time makes you a target for both cyber attacks and physical crimes. In addition to providing your location and personal information, sharing that you're away also alerts thieves that your home is unoccupied. Limit your audience to trusted contacts and consider posting updates after you've returned to minimize risk.

#5 Upload important documents for backups and emergency access. The risk of important financial, identification and other documents being lost or stolen – including passports, IDs, credit cards, visas and medical information – drastically increases on trips. Travelers should upload backups of important cards and documents that contain sensitive information to a secure password manager . You can also use an encrypted service like One Time Share to securely share important information with a trusted friend or family member to provide access in the event of an emergency.

"In an era where cybercrime is rampant, implementing robust cybersecurity practices when traveling is essential," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper. "Our commitment to empowering users with tools that enhance their digital resilience aligns with Keeper's broader mission of fostering a secure online environment for everyone. With a secure password manager, travelers can ensure both a seamless and safe experience."

Recognizing the dynamic nature of cyber threats, Keeper advocates not only for adherence to best practices, but a dedication to digital literacy and preparedness. Keeper provides a wealth of educational blog posts on cybersecurity topics ranging from travel preparedness to cyber attacks.

