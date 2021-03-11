Keeping the Heat Going - Frozen Foods Are Hotter Than Ever

Is this some kind of dream world? Nope! All this and so much more can be found on a trip down the frozen food aisle.

No matter how you're choosing to eat, frozen foods have you covered. According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), manufacturers are innovating to align their products with today's consumer dining habits and health trends.

Which means you can find a large assortment of products that deliver the nutrition you want in convenient, ready-to-cook ways – including a growing selection of vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and organic selections.

And these products are obviously catching on! Frozen foods are hotter than ever – sales increased over 20% in 2020.

Variety has been key to keeping frozen foods hot.

Today, there are more diets and eating preferences than ever before. The frozen food brands have kicked the innovation up a notch. Now, the aisle has something for everyone: health-conscious eaters, grazers/snackers and those searching for exciting, always-ready cuisine during the pandemic.

Healthy Options – Frozen foods offer more vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and organic options than ever for those with special dietary preferences.

– Frozen foods offer more vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and organic options than ever for those with special dietary preferences. Alternatives to Full Meals – Seeking smaller, more frequent meals or snacks? The aisle offers convenient ways to snack or eat the portions you want.

– Seeking smaller, more frequent meals or snacks? The aisle offers convenient ways to snack or eat the portions you want. Simple Meals, Even Exotic Ones – Convenience abounds in the freezer section, even with international flavors! It's never been easier to taste the world right from your own home.

With March being National Frozen Food Month, it's an awesome time to try something new! NFRA's month-long celebration includes specials, unique recipes, informative tips and even a $10,000 Sweepstakes! Check out EasyHomeMeals.com for more.

Frozen Foods – Where Value Meets Innovation

Savvy shoppers have long known that frozen foods offer a great bang for their buck. But recent advancements have made the frozen food aisle an absolute must-stop for shoppers.

Flash Freezing – Today's freezing technologies capture all the beneficial nutrients of fresh foods picked at their peak.

– Today's freezing technologies capture all the beneficial nutrients of fresh foods picked at their peak. Fresher Longer – Frozen foods have a long shelf life while maintaining that just-picked or just-cooked freshness.

– Frozen foods have a long shelf life while maintaining that just-picked or just-cooked freshness. Less Waste – Because frozen foods stay fresher longer, you throw less away. You can use only what you need and put the rest back in the freezer – saving you money and putting less food in landfills.

– Because frozen foods stay fresher longer, you throw less away. You can use only what you need and put the rest back in the freezer – saving you money and putting less food in landfills. Chef-Inspired – Real ingredients and authentic flavors are skillfully infused to create delicious, flavor-loaded dishes.

– Real ingredients and authentic flavors are skillfully infused to create delicious, flavor-loaded dishes. Convenience, Convenience, Convenience – It doesn't get any easier than pulling dinner out of the freezer. All the prep is done – saving you time and sometimes sanity.

Frozen foods continue to be hotter than ever thanks to the innovation, variety, convenience and value they offer. Take advantage of Frozen Food Month and head down the frozen food aisle at your local grocer to see why people are loving frozen foods more than ever.

Visit EasyHomeMeals.com for more meal ideas and inspiration.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

