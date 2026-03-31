Keeping the Red, White and Blue Green

-AMERICAN MANUFACTURER ENSURES ECO-SAFE TRANSPORT OF MILITARY EQUIPMENT DURING NATIONAL EARTH MONTH-

WATERTOWN, Conn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently over 120 armed conflicts worldwide, including 11 full-scale wars with the U.S. deploying 1.34 million active-duty troops to combat them, according to Statistica. One American manufacturer is doing its part to help the military, while preserving the environment by creating a durable line of corrugated cardboard shipping crates, as well as a patented fire-suppressant paper wrap to contain lithium battery fires, both of which are reusable and recyclable. Specifically, Packaging and Crating Technologies, LLC (PACT®), a Connecticut-based leader in the green, sustainable packaging industry for over 30 years, highlights the importance of protecting Mother Earth without sacrificing human safety during National Earth Month in April.

PACT Themo Shield is a lightweight, fire-suppressant wrap made from 100% recycled paper and coated with a proprietary organic ink that controls thermal runaway in electronics, which causes severe harm to the environment.

"Companies are under increasing pressure to develop packaging solutions that reduce waste, use renewable resources, and lessen their overall ecological footprint all without sacrificing functionality and effectiveness," said Rodger Mort, chief operating officer at PACT, LLC, "We are proud to have created many innovative moving and safety solutions for the military, industrial and commercial industries using natural and recyclable resources."

Mort reveals that PACT's patented manufacturing process for its shipping crates consists of cross-core lamination with triple-wall, double-wall or fiber board to produce a superior corrugated cardboard container. Besides its strength and flexibility, the bins offer a variety of sizes that can safely transport anything from fine art and glass to motorcycles and furniture. The inherent cushioning embedded in the cardboard also buffers any vibrations during transit whether it be by boat, plane, train or truck, so that parcels arrive in perfect condition.

"Although corrugated cardboard became an industry standard for packing and shipping in the early 1900's, its main drawback was that it couldn't be reused if it became damaged or deformed during transit or got wet from rain and snow," said Mort. "We have solved these problems by creating corrugated cardboard systems that are strong, water resistant, and able to withstand extreme pressure and temperatures. In fact, some of our military and business customers have been able to use their original crates for up to hundred moves."

PACT's container line can be stacked and stored flat, hence, maximizing warehouse space and reduce shipping weights, a welcomed benefit with current escalating fuel prices. Equally important, there is no compromise in stack-ability of up to 4,000 pounds and reusability, which helps preserve the environment with less waste. Additionally, when they are ready to be disposed of, PACT's products can be brought to any recycling center or eco-friendly dumpster.

Mort also notes that every day, there are multiple electronic fires across the world whether it's a cargo ship carrying a fleet of EVs across the ocean, an electric bus combusting while its being charged in a city docking station, or even a consumer charging their electric bike battery which is left unattended in their apartment. In fact, recent data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows that lithium battery fires on U.S. flights have risen 388% since 2015, now occurring nearly twice a week.

"As evidenced by the daily news headlines, lithium-battery explosions in all of our current hand-held devices and electronic equipment are becoming a severe threat to the planet," said Rodger Mort. "Lithium battery fires generate extreme heat and usually have to smolder out on their own after hours or even days, all while releasing toxic gas and black smoke into the atmosphere, which compromises our air and water quality and contributes to climate change."

It was in answer to safety measures requested by its military, commercial and industrial clients that PACT fabricated PACT® Thermo Shield™, a lightweight, fire-suppressant wrap made from 100% recycled paper and coated with a proprietary organic ink that controls thermal runaway in electronics. When a lithium battery goes into thermal runaway and begins to burn, the special ink releases a moisture barrier that creates a vapor cloud to immediately cool the internal contents of the package, while limiting oxygen around the payload to prevent lethal gases from forming.

Taking its invention one step further, PACT then created TR Sleeve™, in which its natural PACT Thermo Shield™ paper is wrapped around each lithium battery cell to mitigate thermal runaway between them, thus serving as a crucial heat and flame barrier. TR Sleeve™ has become an international safety precaution for the charging of E-mobility batteries used in the ever-prevalent EVs, E-buses, E-scooters and E-bikes as BS Technics, a thermal interface company in Korea is using TR Sleeve in lithium battery production for its multi-national customers like as Samsung, Hyundai, and LG Electronics, among other prominent brands.

Similarly, TR Envelope™ also made from PACT Thermo Shield™, safely transports and stores smaller devices such as cell phones, pagers, smartwatches and other items that use rechargeable A-D batteries.

Mort explains that any of the PACT Thermo Shield™ paper-based solutions can be re-used multiple times and safely discarded and recycled in landfills when maximum usage is achieved.

Lastly, Mort discusses the company's newest green invention – the PACT Lion-X™ Fire Extinguisher, an organic water-based solution that quenches lithium battery fires upwards of 1,600 degrees within seconds, while instantly transforming black smoke, thus preventing hydrogen, methane and chlorine gases from being produced and released into the environment. When the fire is completely extinguished, PACT Lion-X™ only leaves behind a fine powder residue, which continues to cool surfaces and is easily washed off with a wet cloth or paper towel. Further, unlike other chemical-based solutions, PACT Lion-X ™ is designed to be used without personal protective equipment and is safe to wash and flush into sewers, streams and other waterways.

"We are very proud that our products save our military heroes, first responders, transportation professionals, waste management engineers and the general public, all while protecting the environment," adds Mort. "We know that our green and sustainable safety solutions will be a game-changer in preserving the planet now and into the future."

For more information about PACT's environmental-enhancing product line, please visit: www.pactthermoshield.com or www.pactlionx.com.

ABOUT PACT ®, LLC

PACT®, LLC is a global leader in manufacturing sustainable, packaging products for the commercial, industrial and military industries. With more than 25 years of experience, the family business was founded by three green packaging professionals and continues to embrace a green future by designing cost-effective, patented, crating solutions like LiftVans and PleatWrap, as well as custom packaging for the aerospace, medical, electronics, tooling, machinery, furniture, fine art and automotive sectors. The company's newest innovation is PACT® Thermo Shield ™, a sustainable, paper-based packaging material that suppresses and controls lithium-ion battery fires by mitigating thermal runaway.

The company is a member of the Commercial Relocation Network, the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Materials and the International Association of Movers. It is also a preferred vendor for the US Department of Defense and has been awarded a special permit from the US Department of Transportation for the shipping of lithium-ion batteries, as well as passed the proposed SAE-G-27 test standard. For a full list PACT®'s sustainable packaging solutions, visit www.pactww.com.

PHOTO : PACT Themo Shield™ is a lightweight, fire-suppressant wrap made from 100% recycled paper and coated with a proprietary organic ink that controls thermal runaway in electronics, which causes severe harm to the environment.

Credit: Packaging And Crating Technologies

SOURCE Packaging And Crating Technologies