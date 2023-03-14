Keeping Up with Eclipse Corporation in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Corporation, Leading provider of Global Enterprise Document Software has just launched its' latest version of their product DocOrigin.

Version 3.3.001.01 is the first using its' new numbering system. The last two digits are now being used for "hot fixes" – version releases containing specific product enhancements or security updates outside of the regular product development. Eclipse knows their customers are dealing with real-time business cases and hot fixes allow them to better respond to customers' time-sensitive requirements.

Web Services

Eclipse has increased the flexibility of their web services to support direct Merge calls and added the ability to configure web services to call different applications (such as RunScript) with different parameters. They have also made it possible to turn off Tomcat authentication.

Stitching (Document Assembly)

Does your company have terms and conditions, instructions, flyers, or other documents that must be included with your forms? Use DocOrigin's newly expanded stitching feature to easily append external documents in production. Stitching reduces form development time and form maintenance by allowing you to keep changing content out of your form design. External documents can be updated by their authors without intervention from your form designers. Stitching is also a best practice for including a document exactly as authored when required by law. DocOrigin takes stitching a step further by allowing you to dynamically pull in external files based on a data field's value and produce both PDF and PCL output in a single job.

Connect with Eclipse Corporation this year at any of the following trade shows or webinars this year:

Xplor International Webinar – Join Leslie Conduitt, Eclipse Senior System Engineer, for an Xplor International webinar. Leslie will present strategies for organizations to consider as they seek to replace their sunsetting legacy document generation software. This will be held virtually Wed, April 12th, 2023, 2pm – 3pm EDT. Register here.

Blueprint 4D where Oracle customers come together with the Oracle product teams and partner community to learn, share and network together. This is held at Hotel Anatole in Dallas May 8 – 11, 2023. Eclipse Corporation will be in booth 1108. Register here.

Document Strategy Forum '23 - For the past 15 years, DOCUMENT Strategy Forum (DSF) has reigned supreme in educating and enlightening professionals involved in Content Management, Customer Communications and Customer Experience. Join Eclipse in booth #613, May 22-24, 2023, in Charlotte, NC at Le Meridian. Register here.

Alabama Technology Foundation presents this conference to bring together Alabama's private, public, government, and education sectors into one arena where exhibitors and sponsors will show off their newest products. Come meet the Eclipse team in their home state Sept. 14-15, 2023. Eclipse be in booth 223. Register here.

For more information reach out to Eclipse Corporation at [email protected].

