Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List

News provided by

Kehua Digital Energy

12 Jan, 2024, 07:36 ET

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11th, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Energy Storage List, which includes Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred to as Kehua), signifying a notable achievement in the industry.

Continue Reading
Source: BNEF
Source: BNEF
1. The largest battery energy storage project in Brazil; 2. The liquid-cooling energy storage project in China awarded as “Energy Transition Changemaker” by COP28 3. 100MW/200MWh liquid-cooling energy storage project in Ningxia, China 4. 200MW/400MWh energy storage power plant in Guizhou, China (From top to bottom, left to right)
1. The largest battery energy storage project in Brazil; 2. The liquid-cooling energy storage project in China awarded as “Energy Transition Changemaker” by COP28 3. 100MW/200MWh liquid-cooling energy storage project in Ningxia, China 4. 200MW/400MWh energy storage power plant in Guizhou, China (From top to bottom, left to right)

The list aims to establish a transparent differentiation system among the hundreds of fixed energy storage manufacturers in the market, based on the proven bankability of project deployments. Kehua energy storage product solution has been recognized by BNEF as a tier 1 energy storage supplier, demonstrating global recognition of Kehua's strength.

With 35 years of experience in power electronics, Kehua has become an expert in renewable energy storage solutions. Operating 5 production bases worldwide, we ensure the delivery of reliable solar and energy storage solutions to customers in over 100 countries.

In 2021, Kehua was recognized by BNEF as one of the top ten financeable inverter brands, and in 2022, it was ranked as the fourth largest energy storage inverter supplier globally by S&P commodity insights. The Tier 1 list underscores the global market's acknowledgment of Kehua's expertise in the field of energy storage.

Kehua has always been innovating and providing highly reliable and state-of-the-art solutions to contribute to the global transition to clean energy, and will continue to fulfill its commitment to a greener and more sustainable world in the future.

Contact:

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317362/Source_BNEF.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317365/Kehua_Digital_Energy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904051/Kehua_logo___Red_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List

Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List

On January 11th, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Energy Storage List, which includes Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy...
Kehua zdobywa nowe szczyty, zajmując 4. miejsce w globalnym rankingu dostawców systemów konwersji energii w 2022 r.

Kehua zdobywa nowe szczyty, zajmując 4. miejsce w globalnym rankingu dostawców systemów konwersji energii w 2022 r.

W ostatnim raporcie opublikowanym przez S&P Global Commodity Insights, spółka Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd. („ Kehua"), czołowy dostawca ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.