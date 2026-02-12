Keiko Usami, a Seasoned Leader in the Industry Decarbonization, Joins TeraWatt Technology as Head of Strategic Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc. (Headquartered in California, USA) is pleased to announce that Ms. Keiko Usami has joined the company as Head of Strategic Growth. Ms. Usami brings extensive experience in business development and strategic planning across the industry decarbonization.

Ms. Usami has over 30 years of experience leading business development, investment, and partnerships across the decarbonization fields such as mobility, battery, and hydrogen in Japan and global markets. At Mitsubishi Corporation, after the launch of lithium-ion battery businesses, she contributed to new business creation in the environmental and energy sectors, including hydrogen supply chain projects Most recently, as Hydrogen Commercial Lead at bp Japan, she drove the commercialization of low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen businesses in Japan.

At TeraWatt Technology, Ms. Usami will leverage her deep understanding of Japan's energy policies and industrial landscape, her broad public- and private-sector network, and her proven execution capabilities to lead growth strategy development and execution, strategic partnerships, and new business creation in Japan and internationally.

Ms. Usami expressed her excitement about joining the company, stating:

"I am truly honored to join TeraWatt as Head of Strategic Growth. TeraWatt Technology holds a uniquely strong position in the development and manufacturing of next-generation batteries, combining Japanese manufacturing excellence with the speed and agility of a global startup. By leveraging my experience in the energy and decarbonization fields and my deep knowledge of the Japanese market, I look forward to supporting TeraWatt's growth from a strategic perspective and contributing to a more sustainable society."

TeraWatt Technology founder CEO Ken Ogata, Ph.D. says:

"We are delighted to welcome Keiko Usami as Head of Strategic Growth at TeraWatt Technology. Ms. Usami is an exceptional professional with a proven track record in business development and strategy across our core domains, including energy and batteries. Her deep understanding of the Japanese market and her public- and private-sector network will significantly accelerate TeraWatt's growth. Together with Ms. Usami, we will further advance the global expansion and social implementation of next-generation battery technologies."

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

Company Overview

Name: TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Representative: Co-founder and CEO Ken Ogata

Headquarters: 28 Geary St, Suite 650, San Francisco, CA 94108, United States

Founded: January 2020

Established: December 2019

URL: https://www.terawatt-technology.com/

SOURCE TeraWatt Technology Inc.