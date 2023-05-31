Keith Kettell joins Alloy as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the identity risk management company, today announced that Keith Kettell has joined the team as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Kettell brings over two decades of leadership experience to Alloy, including seven years as an executive at Salesforce where he helped lead rapid scale and vertical market focus. More recently, he held senior go-to-market positions at PagerDuty and Tanium.

Alloy solves the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products by enabling them to outpace fraud and confidently serve more people around the world. Banks and fintechs turn to Alloy to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risk, and grow with the clearest picture of their customers.

"We're thrilled to welcome Keith as Alloy's Chief Revenue Officer," said Tommy Nicholas, co-founder and CEO of Alloy. "Keith is a proven leader with valuable experience guiding and scaling sales and revenue organizations. We are excited to have him on board as Alloy enters a new era of growth as a leader in identity risk management."

Kettell joins Alloy during a period of expanded growth for the business. The company has grown its client base by 46% in the past year and now works with over 400 of the world's top banks and fintechs including Stash, Ally, Carta, Ramp, HM Bradley and Evolve Bank. In 2022, Alloy announced that it had raised an additional $52M, bringing the company's valuation to $1.55B. The company also recently announced the expansion of its business to over 40 countries worldwide to help banks and fintechs manage their identity risk as they expand globally.

"In today's reality of fast evolving threats, Alloy is uniquely positioned to help its clients manage fraud and compliance at onboarding and throughout the customer journey," said Kettell. "The Alloy team has built an amazing product that clients love, and I am thrilled to advance our mission to help companies that offer financial products deploy safe and seamless customer experiences."

About Alloy
Alloy solves the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products. Today, nearly 500 banks and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risk, and grow with confidence. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com.

