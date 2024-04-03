KEITYN TAKES 2024 ASCAP LATIN MUSIC SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR 2ND YEAR IN A ROW

CARLOS VIVES HONORED WITH ASCAP FOUNDERS AWARD

Feid Named Latin Songwriter/Artist of the Year

"La Bebé (Remix)" Wins ASCAP Latin Song of the Year

Universal Music Publishing Group Scores ASCAP Latin Publisher of the Year

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced the winners of the 2024 ASCAP Latin Music Awards for the most performed ASCAP Latin songs of the past year.

Keityn, who has written mega-hits for some of the biggest names in Latin music like Shakira, Karol G, J Balvin, Maluma and Manuel Turizo among others, earns his second consecutive ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year Award. In the past year alone, Keityn climbed the charts with Shakira's "Monotonía" and "Acróstico;" Karol G's "Amargura," "Cairo" and "Mi Ex Tenía Razón" and more.

Feid has written for and received many awards for his work with Latin music stars over the years and tonight, he takes home his first top ASCAP award, ASCAP Latin Songwriter/Artist of the Year. The acclaimed Colombian singer and songwriter's hits include Billboard Latin Airplay #1 songs "Yandel 150," "Hey Mor" and "Niña Bonita." He recently received 12 nominations for the Latin American Music Awards.

Latin music icon Carlos Vives is honored with the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award. The award is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. With 18 Latin Grammy Awards, two Grammy Awards and a place in the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame, Vives is known for merging traditional Colombian vallenato sounds with pop and rock influences and is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time.

"La Bebé (Remix)," co-written by Yng Lvcas and performed by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, is the ASCAP Latin Song of the Year. Co-published by Warner Chappell Music, the song peaked at #1 on the Latin Airplay chart with 17 weeks in the top 10. It also reached #2 on the Billboard Global 200 and #11 on the Hot 100 chart. Yng Lvcas was recently named one of Billboard's 15 Latin artists to watch in 2024.

Universal Music Publishing Music Group receives Publisher of the Year for hit songs including: "Classy" (Feid & Young Miko), "Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo" (Feid), "Lala" (Myke Towers), "Rumbatón" (Daddy Yankee), "Solo Conmigo" (Romeo Santos), "La Jumpa" (Arcángel and Bad Bunny and many more.

Reggaeton pioneers Baby Rasta and DJ Playero receive their first ASCAP awards for "Punto 40." Other 2023 ASCAP Latin Music Award-winning songwriters include Becky G ("Chanel"), GALE ("El Merengue," "Copa Vacía"), 2022 ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year Myke Towers ("LALA," "ULALA (OOH LA LA)") and Marc Anthony ("La Formula").

ASCAP hosted an invitation-only star-studded event in Miami last night emceed by DJ Vela to celebrate the society's chart-topping songwriters and publishers. Some of the music stars in attendance included Paula Arenas, Claudia Brant, Brray, Desmond Child, DallasK, DJ Joe, Lyanno, Manuel Medrano, Rios, Afo Verde, and Yoel Henriquez among others.

A complete list of ASCAP Latin Music Award winners is available at www.ascap.com/latinawards24 .

The ASCAP Latin Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of 2023 in Latin music. The winning songs are determined by terrestrial and satellite radio data, and for programmed and on-demand audio streams, all provided by Luminate Data LLC in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 975,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 19 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers