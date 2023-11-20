Keke Palmer's "Cool Glam" Eyewear Collection with Zenni® Optical is Here for the Holidays

Step into the holiday season with a cool and confident style wearing Palmer's latest phase in Zenni's "Find Your Frame of Mind" campaign

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, and Emmy® Award-winning actress, musician, producer and style icon, Keke Palmer, are back with their newest eyewear drop, just in time for the holiday season. Aptly named "Cool Glam," the collection represents Palmer's fearless and show-stopping attitude, offering practical fashion fused with glamor.

Palmer's "Cool Glam" collection is her most luxurious and chic yet, introducing a range of frames showcasing cool tones, hints of sparkle and jewel accents. The line is meticulously crafted to elevate everyday style – with options from classic premium black sunglasses to frames adorned with elegant metal embellishments. "Cool Glam" seamlessly merges style with versatility, empowering individuals to effortlessly personalize their eyewear with their holiday attire.

"Collaborating with Keke this past year to curate collections that reflect the various facets of her mood and style has been inspiring," said Veronica Alcaro, VP Brand of Zenni. "Keke is a trendsetter in her own unique way, radiating vibrancy, boldness and sophistication. We're excited to continue working together to encourage people to express themselves through fashionable and affordable eyewear."

The "Cool Glam" collection follows three previous mood releases, all of which embody different aspects of Palmer's spirit and style:

  • "Nostalgic Grace" – a retro-chic collection of frames filled with elegance and unbreakable confidence.
  • "Board Certified" – a curation reflective of Palmer's fierce style and sleek sophistication seen in and outside of the boardroom.
  • "Summer Love" – a line of vibrant summer styles that captures Palmer's playful and magnetic personality.

The "Cool Glam" collection can be found exclusively on Zenni.com, with prices starting at just $19.95. All frames can be ordered as sunglasses, with prescription and/or Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses.

The collaboration with Palmer follows Zenni's recent partnerships with other fashion, sports and pop culture trendsetters that include Iris Apfel, George and Claire Kittle, Cynthia Rowley and more.

For more information about the Keke Palmer x Zenni "Cool Glam" collaboration, visit Zenni.com/Keke and follow for updates on social media at @ZenniOptical. Images of the new collection can be found here

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers,Columbus Crew and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press. 

