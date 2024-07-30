Kelce Brothers backed Garage Beer announces marketing veteran Kevin George as Chief Marketing Officer

George joins the team full-time following two years as strategic advisor to CEO Andy Sauer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Beer, one of the fastest growing, independent light beer brands in the U.S. announced that Kevin George will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective immediately. George is a 30-year veteran of the consumer and beverage industries having spent six years as the global chief marketing officer at Beam Suntory, over 13 years in executive roles at Unilever and as a previous board director of the New Belgium Brewing Company.

Through his advisory firm, East Cape Partners, George has been an advisor to Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer for the last two years but will now oversee marketing efforts for the brand as it expands to all fifty states in the U.S.

Garage Beer was purchased out of Cincinnati's Braxton Brewery by Andy Sauer and has continued to quickly grow and expand distribution nationally. The Garage Beer recipe was originally created in Cincinnati, Ohio and the business headquarters is now just north in Columbus, Ohio.

Just last month, the company announced a major investment in Garage Beer by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, the current and former NFL players and successful New Heights Podcast hosts. It is their first joint business venture as brothers.

"I'm thrilled to have someone of Kevin's experience and leadership join the team full-time to help accelerate our growth even further," said Andy Sauer. "Kevin and I have worked together in the past and he has been a great advisor to the company since we launched Garage Beer independently two years ago. I'm grateful that he chose to join us."

"I love everything about the Garage Beer brand and where it is going", said CMO Kevin George. "The distinctiveness of the brand, the simplicity of the offering and the tone of voice that Andy and the team have developed has really struck a chord with drinkers looking to have a quality craft light beer with friends and family. The recent addition of the powerhouse team of Jason and Travis Kelce as perfect partners to the brand will make the ride that much more fun. I am excited to get to work."

Garage Beer is currently available in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana, and New Jersey… with planned expansion into dozens of new states this year.

Garage Beer is a 4% ABV, 95 Calories and 3g Carbohydrate light lager beer served in two varieties: classic regular and lime. Merchandise store and beer finder. Garage Instagram and Twitter.

